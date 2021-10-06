Profund Advisors LLC Has $1.97 Million Stake in Signature Bank (NASDAQ:SBNY)

Profund Advisors LLC raised its stake in Signature Bank (NASDAQ:SBNY) by 68.5% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 8,004 shares of the bank’s stock after buying an additional 3,255 shares during the quarter. Profund Advisors LLC’s holdings in Signature Bank were worth $1,966,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its holdings in Signature Bank by 84.4% during the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 4,803,078 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,085,976,000 after buying an additional 2,198,620 shares during the last quarter. Fred Alger Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Signature Bank by 123.0% in the first quarter. Fred Alger Management LLC now owns 1,494,565 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $337,921,000 after buying an additional 824,418 shares during the period. Parnassus Investments CA grew its position in shares of Signature Bank by 17.5% during the 2nd quarter. Parnassus Investments CA now owns 727,796 shares of the bank’s stock worth $178,783,000 after buying an additional 108,256 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Signature Bank by 6.0% in the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 720,723 shares of the bank’s stock worth $162,955,000 after purchasing an additional 40,965 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its stake in Signature Bank by 3.6% during the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 674,283 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $152,454,000 after acquiring an additional 23,390 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of SBNY traded down $1.12 on Wednesday, reaching $288.04. The stock had a trading volume of 9,067 shares, compared to its average volume of 617,631. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $255.42 and a 200 day moving average of $245.95. The firm has a market capitalization of $15.43 billion, a PE ratio of 22.85, a PEG ratio of 1.95 and a beta of 2.02. The company has a quick ratio of 0.92, a current ratio of 0.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49. Signature Bank has a twelve month low of $71.44 and a twelve month high of $294.34.

Signature Bank (NASDAQ:SBNY) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, July 19th. The bank reported $3.57 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.13 by $0.44. Signature Bank had a return on equity of 11.80% and a net margin of 34.08%. The business had revenue of $480.59 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $467.43 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $2.21 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Signature Bank will post 14.21 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 13th. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 30th were issued a dividend of $0.56 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, July 29th. This represents a $2.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.78%. Signature Bank’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 22.49%.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on SBNY. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on Signature Bank from $330.00 to $340.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, August 2nd. Wedbush boosted their price target on Signature Bank from $305.00 to $320.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, June 17th. Credit Suisse Group increased their price target on Signature Bank from $280.00 to $290.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 22nd. Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on Signature Bank in a report on Friday, September 10th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $305.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Raymond James upped their price objective on Signature Bank from $315.00 to $337.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 11th. Fifteen research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $273.88.

Signature Bank Company Profile

Signature Bank engages in the provision of commercial banking services. It operates through the Commercial Banking and Specialty Finance segments. The Commercial Banking segment comprises of commercial real estate lending, commercial and industrial lending, and commercial deposit gathering activities.

