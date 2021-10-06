Profund Advisors LLC Has $2.16 Million Stake in Oracle Co. (NYSE:ORCL)

Profund Advisors LLC lowered its position in shares of Oracle Co. (NYSE:ORCL) by 8.1% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 27,701 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock after selling 2,456 shares during the period. Profund Advisors LLC’s holdings in Oracle were worth $2,156,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Private Advisor Group LLC increased its stake in Oracle by 2.3% during the 2nd quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 114,594 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock worth $8,919,000 after acquiring an additional 2,609 shares during the period. Prestige Wealth Management Group LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Oracle by 28.7% in the 2nd quarter. Prestige Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 9,024 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock valued at $702,000 after purchasing an additional 2,013 shares in the last quarter. Concentric Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Oracle by 1.1% during the 2nd quarter. Concentric Wealth Management LLC now owns 68,965 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock valued at $5,368,000 after acquiring an additional 732 shares in the last quarter. Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Oracle by 267.8% during the 2nd quarter. Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC now owns 6,550 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock valued at $510,000 after acquiring an additional 4,769 shares in the last quarter. Finally, White Pine Capital LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Oracle by 135.1% during the 2nd quarter. White Pine Capital LLC now owns 13,127 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock valued at $1,144,000 after acquiring an additional 7,543 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 44.47% of the company’s stock.

Oracle stock traded down $0.35 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $91.14. 467,572 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 12,037,634. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 12.77, a current ratio of 2.30 and a quick ratio of 2.30. Oracle Co. has a fifty-two week low of $55.14 and a fifty-two week high of $92.27. The company has a market capitalization of $249.56 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.88, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.53 and a beta of 0.80. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $89.01 and its two-hundred day moving average is $82.41.

Oracle (NYSE:ORCL) last released its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, September 12th. The enterprise software provider reported $1.03 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.97 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $9.73 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.77 billion. Oracle had a net margin of 33.96% and a return on equity of 146.83%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 3.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.82 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Oracle Co. will post 4.17 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 26th. Investors of record on Tuesday, October 12th will be issued a dividend of $0.32 per share. This represents a $1.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.40%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, October 8th. Oracle’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 30.77%.

ORCL has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Oracle in a research report on Tuesday, September 14th. Cowen reissued a “buy” rating and set a $93.00 price objective on shares of Oracle in a report on Friday, September 10th. KeyCorp boosted their price objective on Oracle from $90.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, July 22nd. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their target price on Oracle from $62.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 16th. Finally, boosted their target price on Oracle from $69.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 16th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seventeen have assigned a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $81.44.

In related news, EVP Dorian Daley sold 175,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, September 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $90.58, for a total transaction of $15,851,500.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Vice Chairman Jeffrey Henley sold 156,635 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, September 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $90.03, for a total transaction of $14,101,849.05. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 502,376 shares of company stock worth $45,247,196 over the last three months. 39.10% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Oracle Company Profile

Oracle Corp. engages in the provision of products and services that address all aspects of corporate information technology environments. It operates through the following business segments: Cloud and License, Hardware, and Services. The Cloud and License segment markets, sells, and delivers applications, platform, and infrastructure technologies.

