Profund Advisors LLC Has $2.56 Million Stock Holdings in Dominion Energy, Inc. (NYSE:D)

Profund Advisors LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of Dominion Energy, Inc. (NYSE:D) by 4.7% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 34,801 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 1,720 shares during the quarter. Profund Advisors LLC’s holdings in Dominion Energy were worth $2,561,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Smith Asset Management Group LP bought a new stake in Dominion Energy during the second quarter valued at about $29,000. Laurel Wealth Planning LLC bought a new stake in Dominion Energy during the second quarter valued at about $29,000. Moisand Fitzgerald Tamayo LLC boosted its holdings in Dominion Energy by 83.3% during the second quarter. Moisand Fitzgerald Tamayo LLC now owns 440 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares during the period. KB Financial Partners LLC bought a new stake in Dominion Energy during the first quarter valued at about $37,000. Finally, Logan Capital Management Inc. bought a new stake in Dominion Energy during the first quarter valued at about $38,000. 66.10% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Dominion Energy alerts:

Shares of Dominion Energy stock traded up $0.64 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $73.42. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 77,686 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,557,659. Dominion Energy, Inc. has a 12 month low of $67.85 and a 12 month high of $86.95. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $76.47 and a 200 day moving average of $76.53. The company has a market capitalization of $59.36 billion, a PE ratio of 26.16, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.98 and a beta of 0.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.41, a current ratio of 0.59 and a quick ratio of 0.46.

Dominion Energy (NYSE:D) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 5th. The utilities provider reported $0.76 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.77 by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $3.04 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.48 billion. Dominion Energy had a return on equity of 12.47% and a net margin of 16.61%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 2.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.73 earnings per share. Equities analysts expect that Dominion Energy, Inc. will post 3.87 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, September 20th. Investors of record on Friday, September 3rd were given a dividend of $0.63 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 2nd. This represents a $2.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.43%. Dominion Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 71.19%.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on D shares. KeyCorp increased their price target on shares of Dominion Energy from $82.00 to $83.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 20th. Scotiabank raised shares of Dominion Energy from a “sector perform” rating to a “sector outperform” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $88.00 to $92.00 in a research report on Tuesday, July 6th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on shares of Dominion Energy from $82.00 to $80.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, September 17th. TheStreet lowered shares of Dominion Energy from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Friday, August 6th. Finally, Mizuho dropped their price target on shares of Dominion Energy from $80.00 to $77.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, July 13th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $83.90.

Dominion Energy Profile

Dominion Energy, Inc engages in the provision of electricity and natural gas to homes, businesses, and wholesale customers. Its operations also include a regulated interstate natural gas transmission pipeline and underground storage system. It operates through following business segments: Dominion Energy Virginia, Gas Distribution, Dominion Energy South Carolina, Contracted Assets and Corporate and Other.

See Also: Growth and Income Funds

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding D? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Dominion Energy, Inc. (NYSE:D).

Receive News & Ratings for Dominion Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Dominion Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.