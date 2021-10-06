Profund Advisors LLC Has $3.14 Million Stock Position in Honeywell International Inc. (NYSE:HON)

Profund Advisors LLC raised its stake in Honeywell International Inc. (NYSE:HON) by 10.0% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 14,319 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,304 shares during the quarter. Profund Advisors LLC’s holdings in Honeywell International were worth $3,143,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Capital International Investors raised its stake in shares of Honeywell International by 11.7% in the first quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 7,850,768 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $1,704,272,000 after purchasing an additional 824,893 shares during the last quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. grew its holdings in Honeywell International by 3.7% during the first quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 7,116,847 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $1,545,155,000 after purchasing an additional 251,419 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its holdings in shares of Honeywell International by 3.7% in the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 5,035,677 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $1,093,094,000 after acquiring an additional 178,920 shares during the period. Janus Henderson Group PLC boosted its holdings in shares of Honeywell International by 1.6% in the first quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 4,795,322 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $1,040,934,000 after acquiring an additional 74,839 shares during the period. Finally, Legal & General Group Plc boosted its holdings in shares of Honeywell International by 2.9% in the second quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 4,231,210 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $928,115,000 after acquiring an additional 118,212 shares during the period. 75.66% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, CEO Que Dallara sold 10,759 shares of Honeywell International stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $231.28, for a total transaction of $2,488,341.52. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 3,495 shares in the company, valued at $808,323.60. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Darius Adamczyk sold 28,571 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $231.97, for a total transaction of $6,627,614.87. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.44% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of research firms have weighed in on HON. Barclays raised their price target on Honeywell International from $245.00 to $253.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, July 26th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price objective on Honeywell International from $245.00 to $251.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, July 26th. Robert W. Baird raised their price objective on Honeywell International from $247.00 to $251.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, July 26th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on Honeywell International from $227.00 to $231.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Monday, July 26th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $231.62.

Honeywell International stock traded down $0.49 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $215.23. 111,447 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,734,202. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $225.90 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $224.39. The company has a current ratio of 1.41, a quick ratio of 1.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89. The company has a market cap of $148.59 billion, a PE ratio of 30.76, a PEG ratio of 2.57 and a beta of 1.16. Honeywell International Inc. has a one year low of $159.42 and a one year high of $236.86.

Honeywell International (NYSE:HON) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 22nd. The conglomerate reported $2.02 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.94 by $0.08. The business had revenue of $8.09 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.66 billion. Honeywell International had a return on equity of 29.44% and a net margin of 14.65%. The business’s revenue was up 8.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.26 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Honeywell International Inc. will post 8.1 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 3rd. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 12th will be issued a dividend of $0.98 per share. This represents a $3.92 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.82%. This is a positive change from Honeywell International’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.93. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, November 10th. Honeywell International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 52.39%.

Honeywell International Profile

Honeywell International, Inc is a software industrial company, which offers industry specific solutions to aerospace and automotive products and services. It specializes in turbochargers control, sensing and security technologies for buildings and homes; specialty chemicals; electronic and advanced materials; process technology for refining and petrochemicals; and energy efficient products and solutions for homes, business and transportation.

