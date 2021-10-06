Profund Advisors LLC Increases Stock Position in Equinix, Inc. (REIT) (NASDAQ:EQIX)

Profund Advisors LLC increased its position in Equinix, Inc. (REIT) (NASDAQ:EQIX) by 51.7% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 3,828 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,305 shares during the period. Profund Advisors LLC’s holdings in Equinix were worth $3,072,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in EQIX. Brighton Jones LLC raised its stake in Equinix by 3.4% during the 2nd quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 399 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $320,000 after buying an additional 13 shares during the last quarter. Savant Capital LLC raised its stake in Equinix by 3.1% during the 2nd quarter. Savant Capital LLC now owns 459 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $368,000 after buying an additional 14 shares during the last quarter. Sandy Spring Bank raised its stake in Equinix by 12.6% during the 2nd quarter. Sandy Spring Bank now owns 125 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $101,000 after buying an additional 14 shares during the last quarter. Perigon Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in Equinix by 2.3% during the 2nd quarter. Perigon Wealth Management LLC now owns 657 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $527,000 after buying an additional 15 shares during the last quarter. Finally, WealthStone Inc. raised its stake in Equinix by 3.1% during the 1st quarter. WealthStone Inc. now owns 568 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $386,000 after buying an additional 17 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 93.80% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ EQIX traded down $3.89 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $756.18. 9,761 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 554,298. The company has a quick ratio of 1.87, a current ratio of 1.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.28. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $832.20 and its 200-day simple moving average is $779.46. Equinix, Inc. has a one year low of $586.73 and a one year high of $885.26. The company has a market cap of $67.87 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 198.15, a P/E/G ratio of 2.32 and a beta of 0.30.

Equinix (NASDAQ:EQIX) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The financial services provider reported $0.76 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $6.03 by ($5.27). Equinix had a return on equity of 5.21% and a net margin of 5.40%. Equities analysts predict that Equinix, Inc. will post 24.36 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 22nd. Investors of record on Wednesday, August 18th were given a dividend of $2.87 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, August 17th. This represents a $11.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.52%. Equinix’s dividend payout ratio is presently 46.37%.

In other Equinix news, insider Michael Earl Campbell sold 1,200 shares of Equinix stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $884.36, for a total transaction of $1,061,232.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 7,519 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,649,502.84. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Christopher B. Paisley sold 200 shares of Equinix stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $814.70, for a total transaction of $162,940.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 21,355 shares of company stock worth $18,116,589. 13.20% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on EQIX. TD Securities upped their target price on shares of Equinix from $850.00 to $875.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, July 30th. TheStreet downgraded shares of Equinix from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Thursday, September 30th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on shares of Equinix from $875.00 to $915.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, July 29th. Truist Securities upped their target price on shares of Equinix from $900.00 to $925.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, July 29th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on shares of Equinix from $830.00 to $885.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, August 9th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fourteen have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Equinix currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $878.47.

Equinix, Inc engages in the provision of collocation space and develops data centre solutions. The firm offers secure key management, consulting, network virtualization, customer support, and managed services. It operates through the following geographical segments: Americas, Europe, Middle East & Africa and Asia-Pacific.

