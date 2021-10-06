Profund Advisors LLC Raises Stock Position in Ecolab Inc. (NYSE:ECL)

Profund Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Ecolab Inc. (NYSE:ECL) by 32.3% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 10,491 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after buying an additional 2,562 shares during the period. Profund Advisors LLC’s holdings in Ecolab were worth $2,161,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of the business. Private Advisor Group LLC grew its stake in shares of Ecolab by 1.9% in the 2nd quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 20,079 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $4,136,000 after buying an additional 365 shares in the last quarter. AGF Investments America Inc. increased its stake in Ecolab by 1.2% during the 2nd quarter. AGF Investments America Inc. now owns 53,641 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $11,048,000 after purchasing an additional 647 shares in the last quarter. White Pine Capital LLC boosted its holdings in Ecolab by 2.3% during the second quarter. White Pine Capital LLC now owns 10,329 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $2,281,000 after buying an additional 235 shares in the last quarter. Kepos Capital LP raised its position in Ecolab by 140.5% during the second quarter. Kepos Capital LP now owns 3,023 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $623,000 after acquiring an additional 1,766 shares during the period. Finally, AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC raised its position in Ecolab by 6.4% during the second quarter. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC now owns 18,274 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $3,764,000 after acquiring an additional 1,092 shares during the period. 72.29% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

ECL stock traded down $0.19 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $214.19. 38,378 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 998,973. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $221.08 and a 200 day simple moving average of $217.68. Ecolab Inc. has a one year low of $181.25 and a one year high of $231.25. The company has a market cap of $61.28 billion, a P/E ratio of 58.77, a P/E/G ratio of 3.54 and a beta of 1.00. The company has a current ratio of 1.91, a quick ratio of 1.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.00.

Ecolab (NYSE:ECL) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 27th. The basic materials company reported $1.22 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.18 by $0.04. Ecolab had a return on equity of 20.14% and a net margin of 8.66%. The business had revenue of $3.16 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.11 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.65 EPS. Ecolab’s revenue for the quarter was up 17.8% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts forecast that Ecolab Inc. will post 5.04 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, September 14th will be given a $0.48 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, September 13th. This represents a $1.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.90%. Ecolab’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 47.76%.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on ECL shares. Boenning Scattergood restated an “outperform” rating on shares of Ecolab in a research report on Wednesday, September 15th. Royal Bank of Canada assumed coverage on shares of Ecolab in a research note on Thursday, September 2nd. They set an “outperform” rating and a $260.00 target price for the company. Finally, Vertical Research started coverage on shares of Ecolab in a report on Monday, September 27th. They set a “hold” rating and a $189.00 price objective on the stock. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $228.64.

In other news, Chairman Douglas M. Baker, Jr. sold 173,036 shares of Ecolab stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $223.54, for a total transaction of $38,680,467.44. Following the sale, the chairman now owns 796,963 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $178,153,109.02. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Timothy P. Mulhere sold 20,194 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $221.40, for a total value of $4,470,951.60. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 21,844 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,836,261.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 217,496 shares of company stock valued at $48,541,441 in the last quarter. 1.05% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

About Ecolab

Ecolab, Inc engages in the provision of products and services in the field of water, hygiene, and energy. It operates through the following segments: Global Industrial, Global Institutional & Specialty, Global Energy & Life Science, and Other. The Global Industrial segment consists of the water, food and beverage, paper, and downstream operating segments.

