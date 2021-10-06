Profund Advisors LLC Reduces Position in The Southern Company (NYSE:SO)

Profund Advisors LLC cut its position in The Southern Company (NYSE:SO) by 4.6% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 45,678 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 2,220 shares during the period. Profund Advisors LLC’s holdings in The Southern were worth $2,764,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of The Southern by 530.3% in the 2nd quarter. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 416 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 350 shares during the last quarter. BDO Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of The Southern in the 1st quarter valued at $28,000. Penserra Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in The Southern during the 2nd quarter worth $27,000. Alpha DNA Investment Management LLC grew its position in The Southern by 35.2% during the 1st quarter. Alpha DNA Investment Management LLC now owns 591 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 154 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sterling Investment Advisors Ltd. grew its position in The Southern by 40.0% during the 2nd quarter. Sterling Investment Advisors Ltd. now owns 700 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $42,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. 59.30% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several research firms have recently commented on SO. Guggenheim upgraded shares of The Southern from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $72.00 target price for the company in a research note on Tuesday, September 7th. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on shares of The Southern from $64.00 to $63.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, September 17th. Wells Fargo & Company restated a “buy” rating on shares of The Southern in a research note on Monday, August 2nd. Finally, Mizuho reduced their target price on shares of The Southern from $60.00 to $55.00 and set an “underperform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $68.23.

SO traded up $0.11 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $62.17. 152,321 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,036,292. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.46, a current ratio of 0.82 and a quick ratio of 0.65. The stock has a market capitalization of $65.83 billion, a PE ratio of 20.85, a P/E/G ratio of 4.01 and a beta of 0.45. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $65.03 and its 200 day moving average price is $63.93. The Southern Company has a 1-year low of $56.69 and a 1-year high of $67.54.

The Southern (NYSE:SO) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The utilities provider reported $0.84 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.79 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $5.20 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5 billion. The Southern had a net margin of 14.47% and a return on equity of 11.43%. As a group, analysts expect that The Southern Company will post 3.35 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 7th. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 16th were issued a dividend of $0.66 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, August 13th. This represents a $2.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.25%. The Southern’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 81.23%.

In related news, insider Ann P. Daiss sold 1,750 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $64.34, for a total transaction of $112,595.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Christopher C. Womack sold 51,987 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $66.87, for a total transaction of $3,476,370.69. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 76,647 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,125,384.89. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 87,247 shares of company stock valued at $5,813,034. Company insiders own 0.43% of the company’s stock.

About The Southern

The Southern Co is a holding company. The firm engages in the sale of electricity. It operates through the following segments: Traditional Electric Operating Companies, Southern Power and Southern Company Gas. The Traditional Electric Operating Companies segment refers to vertically integrated utilities that own generation, transmission and distribution facilities, and supplies electric services in the states of Alabama, Georgia, Florida, and Mississippi.

