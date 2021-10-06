Profund Advisors LLC Sells 10,374 Shares of Infosys Limited (NYSE:INFY)

Profund Advisors LLC decreased its holdings in Infosys Limited (NYSE:INFY) by 6.4% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 150,803 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 10,374 shares during the quarter. Profund Advisors LLC’s holdings in Infosys were worth $3,195,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in INFY. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. lifted its position in Infosys by 619.3% in the 1st quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 49,164,441 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $920,358,000 after acquiring an additional 42,329,564 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in shares of Infosys by 81.3% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 20,240,829 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $428,904,000 after buying an additional 9,076,715 shares in the last quarter. FIL Ltd lifted its position in shares of Infosys by 12.7% during the 1st quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 24,498,985 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $458,621,000 after buying an additional 2,756,587 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its position in shares of Infosys by 18.3% during the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 11,992,436 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $224,498,000 after buying an additional 1,851,330 shares in the last quarter. Finally, UBS Group AG lifted its position in shares of Infosys by 46.7% during the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 5,430,330 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $101,656,000 after buying an additional 1,728,437 shares in the last quarter. 16.14% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Infosys alerts:

Separately, Susquehanna reissued a “neutral” rating and set a $22.00 target price (up previously from $21.00) on shares of Infosys in a research report on Thursday, July 15th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating, one has issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Infosys currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $19.97.

Shares of INFY stock traded down $0.48 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $22.27. 224,596 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 7,017,280. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $23.10 and a 200 day simple moving average of $20.75. Infosys Limited has a 52-week low of $13.89 and a 52-week high of $24.14. The stock has a market capitalization of $94.46 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.00, a P/E/G ratio of 3.34 and a beta of 0.87.

Infosys (NYSE:INFY) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 13th. The technology company reported $0.17 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.17. Infosys had a net margin of 19.40% and a return on equity of 27.75%. The company had revenue of $3.78 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.70 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted ($0.19) EPS. Research analysts forecast that Infosys Limited will post 0.69 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Infosys Company Profile

Infosys Ltd. is a digital services and consulting company, which engages in the provision of end-to-end business solutions. It operates through the following segments: Financial Services, Retail, Communication, Energy, Utilities, Resources, Services, Manufacturing, Hi-Tech, Life Sciences, and All Other.

Recommended Story: What is the Quick Ratio?

Receive News & Ratings for Infosys Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Infosys and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.