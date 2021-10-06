Profund Advisors LLC Sells 1,145 Shares of Morgan Stanley (NYSE:MS)

Profund Advisors LLC reduced its position in Morgan Stanley (NYSE:MS) by 5.0% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 21,761 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 1,145 shares during the period. Profund Advisors LLC’s holdings in Morgan Stanley were worth $1,996,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Synovus Financial Corp boosted its position in shares of Morgan Stanley by 16.2% during the 1st quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 28,339 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,199,000 after acquiring an additional 3,960 shares during the last quarter. Boston Private Wealth LLC boosted its holdings in Morgan Stanley by 90.1% in the first quarter. Boston Private Wealth LLC now owns 62,146 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $4,826,000 after acquiring an additional 29,452 shares in the last quarter. Jacobi Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in Morgan Stanley by 25.8% in the first quarter. Jacobi Capital Management LLC now owns 931 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $72,000 after acquiring an additional 191 shares in the last quarter. Marcum Wealth LLC bought a new position in shares of Morgan Stanley during the first quarter valued at $368,000. Finally, Essex Financial Services Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Morgan Stanley by 25.2% during the first quarter. Essex Financial Services Inc. now owns 4,498 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $349,000 after purchasing an additional 905 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 84.72% of the company’s stock.

Shares of MS stock traded down $0.07 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $99.13. 387,957 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 10,102,667. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.23, a current ratio of 0.74 and a quick ratio of 0.74. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $101.46 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $91.71. Morgan Stanley has a 1-year low of $46.55 and a 1-year high of $105.95. The firm has a market cap of $180.87 billion, a PE ratio of 13.01, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.20 and a beta of 1.56.

Morgan Stanley (NYSE:MS) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 14th. The financial services provider reported $1.85 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.63 by $0.22. Morgan Stanley had a net margin of 23.89% and a return on equity of 14.86%. The business had revenue of $14.76 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $13.99 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.96 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 10.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Morgan Stanley will post 7.46 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 13th. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 30th were paid a dividend of $0.70 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, July 29th. This is a boost from Morgan Stanley’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.35. This represents a $2.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.82%. Morgan Stanley’s payout ratio is currently 42.55%.

Morgan Stanley declared that its board has authorized a stock buyback plan on Monday, June 28th that allows the company to buyback $12.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization allows the financial services provider to reacquire up to 7.2% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback plans are generally a sign that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.

Several analysts recently issued reports on MS shares. Berenberg Bank set a $95.00 target price on Morgan Stanley and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 28th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on Morgan Stanley from $89.00 to $98.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday. Seaport Global Securities lowered Morgan Stanley from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, August 13th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Argus raised their price target on Morgan Stanley from $93.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 16th. Finally, Seaport Res Ptn lowered Morgan Stanley from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, August 13th. Eleven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $96.60.

In related news, CFO Sharon Yeshaya sold 2,500 shares of Morgan Stanley stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $95.64, for a total transaction of $239,100.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 24,895 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,380,957.80. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Andrew M. Saperstein sold 11,465 shares of Morgan Stanley stock in a transaction on Friday, July 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $92.97, for a total transaction of $1,065,901.05. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 25,430 shares of company stock valued at $2,370,902 over the last three months. Corporate insiders own 0.23% of the company’s stock.

Morgan Stanley operates as a global financial services company. The firm provides investment banking products and services to its clients and customers including corporations, governments, financial institutions, and individuals. It operates through the following segments: Institutional Securities, Wealth Management, and Investment Management.

