Profund Advisors LLC Sells 470 Shares of Sea Limited (NYSE:SE)

Profund Advisors LLC reduced its stake in shares of Sea Limited (NYSE:SE) by 5.9% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 7,554 shares of the Internet company based in Singapore’s stock after selling 470 shares during the period. Profund Advisors LLC’s holdings in SEA were worth $2,074,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in SE. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in SEA by 520.9% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,345,583 shares of the Internet company based in Singapore’s stock worth $918,698,000 after acquiring an additional 2,806,772 shares in the last quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC acquired a new position in shares of SEA in the first quarter valued at approximately $367,557,000. ARK Investment Management LLC increased its stake in shares of SEA by 64.5% in the first quarter. ARK Investment Management LLC now owns 3,171,074 shares of the Internet company based in Singapore’s stock valued at $707,879,000 after buying an additional 1,243,602 shares during the period. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund increased its stake in shares of SEA by 60,382.4% in the first quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 1,167,916 shares of the Internet company based in Singapore’s stock valued at $260,714,000 after buying an additional 1,165,985 shares during the period. Finally, Jennison Associates LLC boosted its holdings in SEA by 30.4% in the second quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 4,288,239 shares of the Internet company based in Singapore’s stock valued at $1,177,550,000 after acquiring an additional 998,983 shares during the last quarter. 52.00% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on SE. Zacks Investment Research lowered SEA from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Saturday, August 21st. New Street Research began coverage on SEA in a research report on Friday, June 25th. They set a “buy” rating and a $325.00 target price for the company. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on SEA from $300.00 to $320.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 22nd. Stifel Nicolaus raised SEA from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their target price for the company from $325.00 to $400.00 in a research report on Wednesday, September 15th. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein assumed coverage on SEA in a research note on Wednesday, June 16th. They set an “outperform” rating for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $287.77.

SE traded down $2.79 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $318.15. The company had a trading volume of 55,195 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,746,848. The company has a quick ratio of 1.58, a current ratio of 1.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36. The business has a 50-day moving average of $318.01 and a two-hundred day moving average of $276.64. The company has a market cap of $171.64 billion, a P/E ratio of -88.67 and a beta of 1.32. Sea Limited has a 1 year low of $155.10 and a 1 year high of $359.84.

SEA (NYSE:SE) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 16th. The Internet company based in Singapore reported ($0.61) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.52) by ($0.09). The company had revenue of $2.28 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.02 billion. SEA had a negative return on equity of 64.29% and a negative net margin of 26.46%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 158.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned ($0.68) EPS. On average, equities research analysts predict that Sea Limited will post -3.3 EPS for the current year.

Sea Ltd. is an internet and mobile platform company, which engages in the provision of online gaming services. It operates through the following segments: Digital Entertainment, E-Commerce, and Digital Financial Services. The Digital Entertainment segment offers and develops mobile and PC online games.

