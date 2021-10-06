ProShare Advisors LLC Acquires 98,302 Shares of Sysco Co. (NYSE:SYY)

ProShare Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Sysco Co. (NYSE:SYY) by 6.3% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,655,774 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 98,302 shares during the quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC owned approximately 0.32% of Sysco worth $128,736,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Wagner Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Sysco during the first quarter valued at approximately $39,000. Harbour Investments Inc. bought a new position in shares of Sysco during the first quarter valued at approximately $40,000. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC raised its holdings in shares of Sysco by 68.9% during the first quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC now owns 620 shares of the company’s stock valued at $48,000 after acquiring an additional 253 shares in the last quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Sysco by 34.2% during the first quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 686 shares of the company’s stock valued at $53,000 after acquiring an additional 175 shares in the last quarter. Finally, tru Independence LLC bought a new position in shares of Sysco during the second quarter valued at approximately $59,000. Institutional investors own 79.81% of the company’s stock.

In related news, EVP Greg D. Bertrand sold 7,230 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.00, for a total value of $578,400.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 32,238 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,579,040. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, EVP Cathy Marie Robinson sold 7,101 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.00, for a total transaction of $568,080.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 81,991 shares of company stock valued at $6,632,396. Insiders own 5.17% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:SYY traded up $0.31 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $81.05. 139,601 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,308,416. The company has a quick ratio of 0.96, a current ratio of 1.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.82. Sysco Co. has a 1 year low of $53.85 and a 1 year high of $86.73. The company has a market cap of $41.50 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 80.45, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.44 and a beta of 1.45. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $77.33 and a 200 day moving average price of $78.56.

Sysco (NYSE:SYY) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 9th. The company reported $0.71 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.60 by $0.11. The business had revenue of $16.14 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $14.65 billion. Sysco had a net margin of 1.02% and a return on equity of 52.19%. The business’s revenue was up 82.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted ($0.29) earnings per share. Equities analysts forecast that Sysco Co. will post 3.49 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 30th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 16th were given a dividend of $0.47 per share. This represents a dividend yield of 2.4%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, September 15th. Sysco’s payout ratio is 130.56%.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on the company. TheStreet upgraded Sysco from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 15th. UBS Group assumed coverage on Sysco in a report on Thursday, July 29th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $89.00 price objective for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $85.78.

About Sysco

Sysco Corp. engages in selling, marketing, and distribution of food products to restaurants, healthcare and educational facilities, and lodging establishments. It operates through the following segments: U.S. Foodservice Operations, International Foodservice Operations, SYGMA, and Other. The U.S. Foodservice Operations consists of U.S.

