ProShare Advisors LLC Buys 15,700 Shares of The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. (NYSE:GS)

ProShare Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. (NYSE:GS) by 6.0% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 276,350 shares of the investment management company’s stock after acquiring an additional 15,700 shares during the quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC owned about 0.08% of The Goldman Sachs Group worth $104,883,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Ninety One SA PTY Ltd boosted its position in shares of The Goldman Sachs Group by 9.4% during the 2nd quarter. Ninety One SA PTY Ltd now owns 303 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $114,000 after purchasing an additional 26 shares during the period. Tradition Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in shares of The Goldman Sachs Group by 10.3% during the 2nd quarter. Tradition Wealth Management LLC now owns 290 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $110,000 after purchasing an additional 27 shares during the period. Douglas Lane & Associates LLC boosted its position in shares of The Goldman Sachs Group by 3.7% during the 2nd quarter. Douglas Lane & Associates LLC now owns 792 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $301,000 after purchasing an additional 28 shares during the period. Mather Group LLC. boosted its position in shares of The Goldman Sachs Group by 3.3% during the 2nd quarter. Mather Group LLC. now owns 876 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $332,000 after purchasing an additional 28 shares during the period. Finally, Dumont & Blake Investment Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of The Goldman Sachs Group by 1.3% during the 2nd quarter. Dumont & Blake Investment Advisors LLC now owns 2,254 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $855,000 after purchasing an additional 29 shares during the period. 70.82% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NYSE GS traded up $2.44 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $388.25. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 135,818 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,826,791. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.58, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a current ratio of 0.84. The firm has a market cap of $130.88 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.92 and a beta of 1.50. The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. has a twelve month low of $185.52 and a twelve month high of $420.76. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $397.14 and its 200-day moving average price is $371.57.

The Goldman Sachs Group (NYSE:GS) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, July 12th. The investment management company reported $15.02 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $10.24 by $4.78. The company had revenue of $15.39 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $12.17 billion. The Goldman Sachs Group had a net margin of 33.03% and a return on equity of 23.55%. The Goldman Sachs Group’s quarterly revenue was up 15.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $6.26 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. will post 52.72 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 29th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, September 1st were paid a dividend of $2.00 per share. This represents a $8.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.06%. This is a positive change from The Goldman Sachs Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.25. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, August 31st. The Goldman Sachs Group’s payout ratio is 23.36%.

Several brokerages have commented on GS. Credit Suisse Group raised their price target on shares of The Goldman Sachs Group from $420.00 to $425.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 14th. Evercore ISI reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $410.00 price target on shares of The Goldman Sachs Group in a research report on Friday, July 2nd. Citigroup raised their price target on shares of The Goldman Sachs Group from $410.00 to $440.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, October 1st. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods began coverage on shares of The Goldman Sachs Group in a research report on Wednesday, July 7th. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $391.00 price target for the company. Finally, Oppenheimer raised their price target on shares of The Goldman Sachs Group from $493.00 to $540.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 14th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, The Goldman Sachs Group has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $397.59.

Goldman Sachs Group, Inc engages in global investment banking, securities, and investment management, which provides financial services. It operates through the following business segments: Investment Banking, Global Markets, Asset Management, and Consumer & Wealth Management. The Investment Banking segment serves public and private sector clients around the world and provides financial advisory services, help companies raise capital to strengthen and grow their businesses and provide financing to corporate clients.

