ProShare Advisors LLC Cuts Stake in Stanley Black & Decker, Inc. (NYSE:SWK)

ProShare Advisors LLC trimmed its position in shares of Stanley Black & Decker, Inc. (NYSE:SWK) by 0.7% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 656,610 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 4,388 shares during the quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC owned about 0.40% of Stanley Black & Decker worth $134,598,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in SWK. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC grew its position in Stanley Black & Decker by 73,178.1% during the 1st quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC now owns 1,111,629 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $221,958,000 after purchasing an additional 1,110,112 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley grew its position in Stanley Black & Decker by 26.1% during the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,168,035 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $432,894,000 after purchasing an additional 448,300 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC purchased a new stake in Stanley Black & Decker during the 1st quarter valued at about $84,034,000. APG Asset Management N.V. boosted its holdings in shares of Stanley Black & Decker by 717.8% during the 1st quarter. APG Asset Management N.V. now owns 469,301 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $79,729,000 after acquiring an additional 411,915 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mackenzie Financial Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Stanley Black & Decker by 541.1% during the 2nd quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 446,681 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $91,565,000 after acquiring an additional 377,004 shares during the last quarter. 84.69% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Stanley Black & Decker alerts:

NYSE SWK traded up $0.30 on Wednesday, reaching $176.76. 20,122 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,121,928. Stanley Black & Decker, Inc. has a one year low of $161.80 and a one year high of $225.00. The firm has a market capitalization of $28.81 billion, a PE ratio of 15.63, a PEG ratio of 1.31 and a beta of 1.42. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $190.48 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $200.61. The company has a current ratio of 1.21, a quick ratio of 0.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41.

Stanley Black & Decker (NYSE:SWK) last released its earnings results on Monday, July 26th. The industrial products company reported $3.08 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.89 by $0.19. Stanley Black & Decker had a net margin of 10.80% and a return on equity of 20.65%. The company had revenue of $4.30 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.23 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.60 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 38.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts forecast that Stanley Black & Decker, Inc. will post 11.63 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 21st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, September 7th were paid a dividend of $0.79 per share. This is a boost from Stanley Black & Decker’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.70. The ex-dividend date was Friday, September 3rd. This represents a $3.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.79%. Stanley Black & Decker’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 34.96%.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Gabelli raised shares of Stanley Black & Decker from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, June 17th. G.Research raised shares of Stanley Black & Decker from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, June 17th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price target on shares of Stanley Black & Decker from $241.00 to $238.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, July 14th. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of Stanley Black & Decker from $230.00 to $234.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 28th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Stanley Black & Decker from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $220.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, June 8th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Stanley Black & Decker currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $217.00.

Stanley Black & Decker Profile

Stanley Black & Decker, Inc engages in the provision of power and hand tools, and related accessories, products, services and equipment for oil & gas and infrastructure applications, commercial electronic security and monitoring systems, healthcare solutions, and mechanical access solutions. It operates through the following three segments: Tools and Storage, Industrial, and Security.

Read More: How is a management fee different from a performance fee?

Receive News & Ratings for Stanley Black & Decker Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Stanley Black & Decker and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.