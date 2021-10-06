ProShare Advisors LLC Cuts Stock Holdings in Biogen Inc. (NASDAQ:BIIB)

ProShare Advisors LLC reduced its position in shares of Biogen Inc. (NASDAQ:BIIB) by 4.0% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 193,263 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after selling 8,014 shares during the period. ProShare Advisors LLC owned 0.13% of Biogen worth $66,921,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Evermay Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Biogen during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $28,000. Cairn Investment Group Inc. increased its stake in Biogen by 2.5% during the 2nd quarter. Cairn Investment Group Inc. now owns 7,137 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $2,471,000 after buying an additional 175 shares in the last quarter. Trexquant Investment LP purchased a new stake in Biogen during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $3,405,000. Boston Partners increased its stake in Biogen by 4.9% during the 2nd quarter. Boston Partners now owns 321,083 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $111,195,000 after buying an additional 15,047 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Private Advisor Group LLC increased its stake in Biogen by 1.4% during the 2nd quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 7,785 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $2,696,000 after buying an additional 104 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 83.18% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on BIIB shares. Bank of America dropped their price target on Biogen from $400.00 to $360.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, September 15th. Cantor Fitzgerald restated a “neutral” rating and issued a $327.51 price target (down from $435.00) on shares of Biogen in a research report on Tuesday, July 27th. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price target on Biogen from $246.00 to $436.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, June 14th. Barclays upped their price target on Biogen from $265.00 to $395.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 8th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price target on Biogen from $341.00 to $326.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, September 29th. Fourteen analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Biogen has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $392.50.

NASDAQ:BIIB traded up $3.53 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $283.97. 53,815 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,421,517. The company has a market capitalization of $42.32 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.83, a PEG ratio of 1.54 and a beta of 0.41. The company has a quick ratio of 1.77, a current ratio of 2.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65. Biogen Inc. has a twelve month low of $223.25 and a twelve month high of $468.55. The business has a 50-day moving average of $321.76 and a two-hundred day moving average of $312.02.

Biogen (NASDAQ:BIIB) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 21st. The biotechnology company reported $5.68 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $4.55 by $1.13. The business had revenue of $2.78 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.61 billion. Biogen had a return on equity of 34.74% and a net margin of 16.40%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 24.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned $10.26 earnings per share. On average, research analysts forecast that Biogen Inc. will post 18.67 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Biogen, Inc is a biopharmaceutical company, which engages in discovering, developing, and delivering therapies for neurological and neurodegenerative diseases. It offers TECFIDERA, VUMERITY, AVONEX, PLEGRIDY, TYSABRI, and FAMPYRA for the treatment of multiple sclerosis; SPINRAZA for the treatment of spinal muscular atrophy; and FUMADERM for the treatment of severe plaque psoriasis.

