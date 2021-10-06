ProShare Advisors LLC Decreases Stock Position in Ross Stores, Inc. (NASDAQ:ROST)

ProShare Advisors LLC cut its holdings in Ross Stores, Inc. (NASDAQ:ROST) by 4.3% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 395,264 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock after selling 17,724 shares during the quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC owned about 0.11% of Ross Stores worth $49,013,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in ROST. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Ross Stores by 88.2% in the first quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 2,551,704 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $305,975,000 after purchasing an additional 1,195,520 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Ross Stores by 3.8% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 27,112,738 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $3,361,979,000 after purchasing an additional 999,997 shares during the period. Primecap Management Co. CA increased its holdings in shares of Ross Stores by 6.1% in the first quarter. Primecap Management Co. CA now owns 11,642,189 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $1,396,015,000 after purchasing an additional 672,600 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its holdings in shares of Ross Stores by 18.4% in the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 4,048,914 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $485,504,000 after purchasing an additional 629,287 shares during the period. Finally, Amundi Asset Management US Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Ross Stores by 12.5% in the first quarter. Amundi Asset Management US Inc. now owns 4,078,061 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $488,999,000 after purchasing an additional 454,293 shares during the period. 84.06% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on ROST shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price objective on Ross Stores from $145.00 to $142.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, August 20th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on Ross Stores from $132.00 to $137.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, August 16th. Robert W. Baird raised their target price on Ross Stores from $140.00 to $148.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, August 20th. Credit Suisse Group raised their target price on Ross Stores from $142.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, August 20th. Finally, Cowen dropped their target price on Ross Stores from $147.00 to $144.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, August 20th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Ross Stores has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $138.50.

ROST traded down $2.37 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $105.95. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 135,929 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,954,438. The company has a current ratio of 1.77, a quick ratio of 1.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63. Ross Stores, Inc. has a twelve month low of $84.68 and a twelve month high of $134.21. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $118.44 and its 200 day simple moving average is $121.97. The firm has a market capitalization of $37.65 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.73, a P/E/G ratio of 2.53 and a beta of 1.02.

Ross Stores (NASDAQ:ROST) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, August 18th. The apparel retailer reported $1.39 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.00 by $0.39. The business had revenue of $4.80 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.56 billion. Ross Stores had a return on equity of 45.58% and a net margin of 7.73%. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.06 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Ross Stores, Inc. will post 4.45 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 30th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, September 7th were given a $0.285 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, September 3rd. This represents a $1.14 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.08%. Ross Stores’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 97.44%.

Ross Stores Profile

Ross Stores, Inc engages in the operation of off-price retail apparel and home accessories stores. Its products include branded and designer apparel, accessories, footwear, and home fashions through the Dress for Less and dd’s DISCOUNTS brands. The company was founded by Stuart G. Moldaw in 1957 and is headquartered in Dublin, CA.

