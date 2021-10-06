ProShare Advisors LLC Grows Position in Amcor plc (NYSE:AMCR)

ProShare Advisors LLC raised its stake in Amcor plc (NYSE:AMCR) by 10.3% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 11,339,673 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,056,175 shares during the quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC owned 0.73% of Amcor worth $129,953,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. grew its stake in shares of Amcor by 3.2% in the 1st quarter. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 681,590 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,961,000 after purchasing an additional 21,190 shares during the last quarter. State of Wisconsin Investment Board boosted its stake in shares of Amcor by 36.7% in the first quarter. State of Wisconsin Investment Board now owns 1,869,635 shares of the company’s stock valued at $21,837,000 after buying an additional 501,480 shares in the last quarter. Synergy Financial Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Amcor by 54.9% in the second quarter. Synergy Financial Management LLC now owns 377,304 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,324,000 after buying an additional 133,717 shares in the last quarter. CBOE Vest Financial LLC boosted its stake in shares of Amcor by 51.8% in the second quarter. CBOE Vest Financial LLC now owns 345,267 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,957,000 after buying an additional 117,826 shares in the last quarter. Finally, HighTower Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Amcor by 20.2% in the second quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 159,676 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,839,000 after buying an additional 26,799 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 38.10% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on AMCR shares. Jefferies Financial Group cut Amcor from a “hold” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $15.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Tuesday, September 7th. The Goldman Sachs Group cut Amcor from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and cut their price target for the stock from $12.00 to $11.50 in a report on Wednesday, August 18th. Macquarie raised Amcor from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, July 1st. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Amcor from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $12.00 price target for the company in a report on Wednesday, July 21st. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $12.77.

In other news, CFO Michael Casamento sold 659,300 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.70, for a total transaction of $8,373,110.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 396,766 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,038,928.20. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Also, insider Eric V. Roegner sold 303,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.30, for a total value of $3,726,900.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold a total of 1,043,864 shares of company stock valued at $13,108,520 over the last three months. Corporate insiders own 0.28% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:AMCR traded down $0.06 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $11.74. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 557,085 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,205,327. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.28, a quick ratio of 0.75 and a current ratio of 1.21. Amcor plc has a fifty-two week low of $10.26 and a fifty-two week high of $12.92. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $12.11 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $11.89. The company has a market capitalization of $18.06 billion, a PE ratio of 19.35, a PEG ratio of 2.41 and a beta of 0.90.

Amcor (NYSE:AMCR) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 16th. The company reported $0.23 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.22 by $0.01. Amcor had a return on equity of 23.89% and a net margin of 7.30%. On average, equities analysts predict that Amcor plc will post 0.81 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 28th. Investors of record on Wednesday, September 8th were issued a $0.1175 dividend. This represents a $0.47 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.00%. This is a positive change from Amcor’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.12. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, September 7th. Amcor’s dividend payout ratio is 63.51%.

Amcor Company Profile

Amcor Plc operates as a holding company, which engages in the provision of consumer packaging business. It operates through the Flexibles and Rigid Packaging segments. The Flexibles segment develops and supplies flexible packaging globally. The Rigid Plastics segment manufactures rigid plastic containers and related products.

