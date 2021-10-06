ProShare Advisors LLC Has $123.12 Million Stock Holdings in Atmos Energy Co. (NYSE:ATO)

ProShare Advisors LLC boosted its position in Atmos Energy Co. (NYSE:ATO) by 0.7% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 1,281,073 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 8,930 shares during the period. ProShare Advisors LLC owned about 0.98% of Atmos Energy worth $123,124,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of ATO. Magellan Asset Management Ltd lifted its position in Atmos Energy by 0.5% during the second quarter. Magellan Asset Management Ltd now owns 3,903,799 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $375,194,000 after acquiring an additional 19,477 shares during the last quarter. Pendal Group Limited increased its holdings in shares of Atmos Energy by 43.2% during the first quarter. Pendal Group Limited now owns 2,510,716 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $248,184,000 after purchasing an additional 757,855 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Atmos Energy by 5.0% during the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,267,487 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $223,575,000 after purchasing an additional 107,939 shares during the period. Deutsche Bank AG increased its holdings in shares of Atmos Energy by 355.3% during the second quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 2,144,774 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $206,135,000 after purchasing an additional 1,673,744 shares during the period. Finally, Legal & General Group Plc increased its holdings in shares of Atmos Energy by 2.0% during the second quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 1,843,301 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $177,160,000 after purchasing an additional 36,320 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.29% of the company’s stock.

In other Atmos Energy news, SVP J Matt Robbins sold 4,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $101.12, for a total value of $455,040.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. 1.24% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Atmos Energy stock traded up $0.08 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $90.09. 28,105 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 832,313. The company’s fifty day moving average is $95.75 and its 200-day moving average is $98.21. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.92, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a current ratio of 1.05. The firm has a market cap of $11.78 billion, a PE ratio of 16.71, a PEG ratio of 2.47 and a beta of 0.40. Atmos Energy Co. has a 52 week low of $84.59 and a 52 week high of $104.99.

Atmos Energy (NYSE:ATO) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The utilities provider reported $0.78 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.74 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $605.50 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $582.73 million. Atmos Energy had a net margin of 20.58% and a return on equity of 9.22%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 22.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.96 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Atmos Energy Co. will post 5.09 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 7th. Investors of record on Monday, August 23rd were issued a dividend of $0.625 per share. This represents a $2.50 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.78%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, August 20th. Atmos Energy’s dividend payout ratio is currently 52.97%.

ATO has been the topic of several recent research reports. Mizuho raised their target price on shares of Atmos Energy from $109.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 17th. TheStreet lowered shares of Atmos Energy from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 7th. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on shares of Atmos Energy from $125.00 to $123.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, September 17th. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price target on shares of Atmos Energy from $121.00 to $114.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, June 24th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Atmos Energy from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $102.00 target price on the stock in a report on Monday, September 6th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Atmos Energy has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $112.25.

Atmos Energy Corp. engages in the regulated natural gas distribution and pipeline and storage businesses. It operates through the Distribution, and Pipeline and Storage business segments. The Distribution segment comprises regulated natural gas distribution and related sales operations. The Pipeline and Storage segment includes the pipeline and storage operations of Atmos Pipeline-Texas division and natural gas transmission operations in Louisiana.

