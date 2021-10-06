ProShare Advisors LLC Has $127.67 Million Stock Holdings in People’s United Financial, Inc. (NASDAQ:PBCT)

ProShare Advisors LLC decreased its position in shares of People’s United Financial, Inc. (NASDAQ:PBCT) by 8.2% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 7,448,422 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 669,697 shares during the period. ProShare Advisors LLC owned 1.74% of People’s United Financial worth $127,666,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC boosted its position in People’s United Financial by 10,976.9% during the first quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 1,440 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 1,427 shares during the last quarter. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P lifted its position in shares of People’s United Financial by 103.7% in the first quarter. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P now owns 2,577 shares of the bank’s stock worth $46,000 after buying an additional 1,312 shares during the last quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. lifted its position in shares of People’s United Financial by 267.4% in the second quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 2,627 shares of the bank’s stock worth $45,000 after buying an additional 1,912 shares during the last quarter. Axiom Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of People’s United Financial in the first quarter worth about $95,000. Finally, Belpointe Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of People’s United Financial in the second quarter worth about $131,000. 70.79% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of analysts have weighed in on the company. Zacks Investment Research cut People’s United Financial from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $16.50 price target for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, September 21st. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on People’s United Financial from $21.00 to $20.50 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, August 2nd. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $17.50.

Shares of PBCT traded down $0.15 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $17.79. The stock had a trading volume of 186,022 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,415,169. The company has a quick ratio of 0.88, a current ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21. People’s United Financial, Inc. has a 52 week low of $10.23 and a 52 week high of $19.62. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $16.32 and a 200 day moving average of $17.29. The company has a market cap of $7.61 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.29 and a beta of 1.22.

People’s United Financial (NASDAQ:PBCT) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 14th. The bank reported $0.41 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.35 by $0.06. People’s United Financial had a net margin of 30.99% and a return on equity of 8.53%. The company had revenue of $551.70 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $497.60 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.24 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 11.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts expect that People’s United Financial, Inc. will post 1.4 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Sunday, August 15th. Stockholders of record on Sunday, August 1st were issued a dividend of $0.183 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, July 29th. This represents a $0.73 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.11%. People’s United Financial’s dividend payout ratio is presently 57.48%.

About People's United Financial

People’s United Financial, Inc is a bank and financial holding company, which engages in the commercial banking, retail and business banking, and wealth management services to individual, corporate, and municipal customers. It operates through the Commercial Banking and Retail Banking segments. The Commercial Banking segment offers commercial real estate lending, middle market and business banking, mortgage warehouse and asset-based lending, and the equipment financing operations.

