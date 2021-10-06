ProShare Advisors LLC Has $135.18 Million Position in Leggett & Platt, Incorporated (NYSE:LEG)

ProShare Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Leggett & Platt, Incorporated (NYSE:LEG) by 2.1% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,609,222 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 54,761 shares during the period. ProShare Advisors LLC owned about 1.96% of Leggett & Platt worth $135,184,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the business. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in Leggett & Platt by 5.3% during the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,491,249 shares of the company’s stock worth $113,687,000 after purchasing an additional 125,035 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its stake in Leggett & Platt by 14.3% during the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 2,304,113 shares of the company’s stock worth $119,376,000 after purchasing an additional 287,596 shares during the period. Janus Henderson Group PLC raised its stake in shares of Leggett & Platt by 45.5% in the first quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 2,148,358 shares of the company’s stock valued at $98,073,000 after acquiring an additional 672,327 shares during the last quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC raised its stake in shares of Leggett & Platt by 11.0% in the first quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 1,181,800 shares of the company’s stock valued at $53,969,000 after acquiring an additional 117,521 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Thrivent Financial for Lutherans raised its stake in shares of Leggett & Platt by 41.3% in the first quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 1,036,988 shares of the company’s stock valued at $47,338,000 after acquiring an additional 302,847 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 72.89% of the company’s stock.

LEG stock traded down $0.59 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $44.86. The company had a trading volume of 22,307 shares, compared to its average volume of 831,581. The company has a quick ratio of 0.90, a current ratio of 1.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.29. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $47.61 and a 200-day moving average price of $49.75. Leggett & Platt, Incorporated has a 12 month low of $39.25 and a 12 month high of $59.16. The stock has a market cap of $5.98 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.86 and a beta of 1.48.

Leggett & Platt (NYSE:LEG) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, August 1st. The company reported $0.66 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.54 by $0.12. Leggett & Platt had a net margin of 8.48% and a return on equity of 27.49%. The firm had revenue of $1.27 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.23 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.16 EPS. Leggett & Platt’s revenue was up 50.2% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts expect that Leggett & Platt, Incorporated will post 2.85 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, September 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.42 per share. This represents a $1.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.74%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, September 14th. Leggett & Platt’s dividend payout ratio is presently 78.87%.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Leggett & Platt from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $50.00 target price for the company in a research note on Thursday, August 5th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Leggett & Platt has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $51.00.

Leggett & Platt, Inc engages in the manufacture and distribution of furniture and engineered components; and products among homes, offices, automobiles, and commercial aircraft. It operates through the following segments: Bedding, Flooring, Furniture & Textile, and Specialized Products. The Bedding Products segment supplies of products and components for the home, including mattress springs and specialty foam, as well as adjustable beds, bedding machinery, steel rod, and drawn wire.

