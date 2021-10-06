ProShare Advisors LLC Has $43.91 Million Stock Holdings in Paychex, Inc. (NASDAQ:PAYX)

ProShare Advisors LLC cut its stake in shares of Paychex, Inc. (NASDAQ:PAYX) by 5.6% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 409,226 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 24,288 shares during the period. ProShare Advisors LLC owned approximately 0.11% of Paychex worth $43,910,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Trexquant Investment LP acquired a new stake in shares of Paychex during the second quarter worth $3,532,000. Marietta Wealth Management LLC raised its position in shares of Paychex by 4.3% during the second quarter. Marietta Wealth Management LLC now owns 30,060 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $3,225,000 after purchasing an additional 1,247 shares during the period. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC grew its holdings in shares of Paychex by 9.3% during the second quarter. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC now owns 1,090 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $126,000 after buying an additional 93 shares in the last quarter. Intrua Financial LLC grew its holdings in shares of Paychex by 3.0% during the second quarter. Intrua Financial LLC now owns 6,417 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $749,000 after buying an additional 187 shares in the last quarter. Finally, AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Paychex by 40.5% during the second quarter. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC now owns 27,193 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $2,918,000 after buying an additional 7,841 shares in the last quarter. 69.75% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other Paychex news, VP Robert L. Schrader sold 578 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $112.67, for a total value of $65,123.26. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 86,522 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,748,433.74. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CFO Efrain Rivera sold 419 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $111.90, for a total value of $46,886.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 283,467 shares of company stock valued at $31,877,536 in the last three months. 11.70% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on PAYX. Wolfe Research lifted their price target on Paychex from $94.00 to $105.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a report on Friday, July 2nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on Paychex from $105.00 to $111.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 17th. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price target on Paychex from $112.00 to $118.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Friday, October 1st. Argus boosted their target price on Paychex from $106.00 to $118.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, June 28th. Finally, Robert W. Baird boosted their target price on Paychex from $111.00 to $120.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $109.83.

Shares of PAYX traded up $1.21 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $118.04. 108,508 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,660,416. Paychex, Inc. has a 52 week low of $79.07 and a 52 week high of $118.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27, a quick ratio of 1.25 and a current ratio of 1.25. The company has a market cap of $42.57 billion, a PE ratio of 38.30, a PEG ratio of 4.09 and a beta of 0.91. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $112.97 and its 200-day moving average is $106.06.

Paychex (NASDAQ:PAYX) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, September 29th. The business services provider reported $0.89 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.80 by $0.09. Paychex had a return on equity of 38.04% and a net margin of 27.05%. The business had revenue of $1.09 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.04 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.63 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 16.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Paychex, Inc. will post 3.37 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Paychex announced that its board has authorized a stock repurchase plan on Thursday, July 8th that authorizes the company to repurchase $400.00 million in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the business services provider to purchase up to 1% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are generally an indication that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 26th. Investors of record on Monday, August 2nd were given a dividend of $0.66 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, July 30th. This represents a $2.64 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.24%. Paychex’s dividend payout ratio is presently 86.84%.

About Paychex

Paychex, Inc engages in the provision of human capital management solutions for payroll, human resource, insurance and retirement for small and medium sized businesses. Its solutions include payroll services, hiring services, business insurance, time and attendance, employee benefits, finance and payments, human resources services and startup services.

