ProShare Advisors LLC Has $44.44 Million Stock Position in Workday, Inc. (NASDAQ:WDAY)

ProShare Advisors LLC lowered its stake in shares of Workday, Inc. (NASDAQ:WDAY) by 2.8% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 186,134 shares of the software maker’s stock after selling 5,391 shares during the period. ProShare Advisors LLC owned approximately 0.08% of Workday worth $44,437,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Bedel Financial Consulting Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Workday by 86.5% during the second quarter. Bedel Financial Consulting Inc. now owns 138 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 64 shares during the period. Cohen & Steers Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Workday in the 1st quarter worth about $37,000. Jacobi Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Workday by 47.5% in the 1st quarter. Jacobi Capital Management LLC now owns 149 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $37,000 after acquiring an additional 48 shares during the last quarter. Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. raised its holdings in shares of Workday by 43.8% in the 2nd quarter. Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. now owns 161 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $38,000 after acquiring an additional 49 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Allworth Financial LP acquired a new stake in shares of Workday in the 2nd quarter worth about $45,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 69.20% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on WDAY. Stifel Nicolaus upped their target price on shares of Workday from $275.00 to $320.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 27th. Exane BNP Paribas upgraded shares of Workday from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $340.00 target price on the stock in a report on Thursday, September 9th. Barclays upped their price objective on shares of Workday from $309.00 to $340.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, September 17th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Monness Crespi & Hardt assumed coverage on shares of Workday in a research report on Wednesday, September 22nd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $300.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Cowen upped their price objective on shares of Workday from $250.00 to $260.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Friday, August 27th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $305.19.

Shares of Workday stock traded up $4.28 on Wednesday, hitting $256.33. 49,965 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,706,741. The company has a market cap of $63.57 billion, a P/E ratio of -1,422.25 and a beta of 1.28. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $252.64 and its 200 day simple moving average is $244.68. Workday, Inc. has a 12-month low of $201.62 and a 12-month high of $282.77. The company has a current ratio of 1.04, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17.

Workday (NASDAQ:WDAY) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, August 25th. The software maker reported $1.23 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.78 by $0.45. The company had revenue of $1.26 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.24 billion. Workday had a negative net margin of 0.79% and a positive return on equity of 3.49%. The firm’s revenue was up 18.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.84 EPS. Analysts predict that Workday, Inc. will post 0.09 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Workday news, insider Richard Harry Sauer sold 2,469 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $228.37, for a total value of $563,845.53. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Gomez Luciano Fernandez sold 2,571 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $276.53, for a total transaction of $710,958.63. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 597,793 shares of company stock worth $155,919,565. 24.06% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Workday, Inc engages in the development of enterprise cloud applications for finance and human resources. It delivers financial management, human capital management and analytics applications designed for companies, educational institutions and government agencies. The company was founded by David A.

