ProShare Advisors LLC Has $45.57 Million Holdings in DexCom, Inc. (NASDAQ:DXCM)

ProShare Advisors LLC reduced its holdings in DexCom, Inc. (NASDAQ:DXCM) by 7.3% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 106,719 shares of the medical device company’s stock after selling 8,384 shares during the quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC owned approximately 0.11% of DexCom worth $45,569,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Ameritas Investment Company LLC bought a new stake in shares of DexCom during the 1st quarter valued at $27,000. Arkadios Wealth Advisors raised its position in shares of DexCom by 58.5% during the 2nd quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 65 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 24 shares during the last quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust increased its position in shares of DexCom by 140.7% in the 2nd quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 65 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 38 shares in the last quarter. CX Institutional increased its position in shares of DexCom by 155.6% in the 2nd quarter. CX Institutional now owns 69 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 42 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Meridian Wealth Partners LLC increased its position in shares of DexCom by 58.3% in the 1st quarter. Meridian Wealth Partners LLC now owns 95 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $34,000 after buying an additional 35 shares in the last quarter. 96.29% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, SVP Shelly Ramasamy Selvaraj sold 2,223 shares of DexCom stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $546.14, for a total transaction of $1,214,069.22. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, SVP Sumi Shrishrimal sold 400 shares of DexCom stock in a transaction on Friday, July 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $450.00, for a total transaction of $180,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 43,766 shares of company stock worth $22,883,487 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 0.52% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:DXCM traded up $1.42 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $541.81. The stock had a trading volume of 28,449 shares, compared to its average volume of 753,022. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $527.02 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $439.81. The stock has a market capitalization of $52.42 billion, a PE ratio of 102.44, a P/E/G ratio of 14.59 and a beta of 0.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86, a current ratio of 5.78 and a quick ratio of 5.25. DexCom, Inc. has a 12 month low of $305.63 and a 12 month high of $579.00.

DexCom (NASDAQ:DXCM) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 29th. The medical device company reported $0.76 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.43 by $0.33. The business had revenue of $595.10 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $548.02 million. DexCom had a net margin of 24.45% and a return on equity of 16.17%. Equities analysts expect that DexCom, Inc. will post 2.46 EPS for the current year.

A number of research firms recently commented on DXCM. Citigroup upped their price objective on shares of DexCom from $530.00 to $630.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, October 1st. Stephens upped their target price on shares of DexCom from $468.00 to $546.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, July 30th. Cowen reduced their target price on shares of DexCom from $540.00 to $525.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, July 21st. Raymond James increased their price objective on shares of DexCom from $466.00 to $515.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, July 30th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Oppenheimer increased their price objective on shares of DexCom from $500.00 to $525.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, July 30th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $515.13.

DexCom, Inc is a medical device manufacturing company, which engages in the design, development and commercialization of glucose monitoring systems for ambulatory use by people with diabetes. Its products include Dexcom G6 CGM System, DexCom G6 CGM System for Medicare, Software and Mobile apps. The company was founded by John F.

