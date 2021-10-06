ProShare Advisors LLC Has $46.58 Million Stock Holdings in Keurig Dr Pepper Inc. (NASDAQ:KDP)

ProShare Advisors LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of Keurig Dr Pepper Inc. (NASDAQ:KDP) by 7.4% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 1,321,690 shares of the company’s stock after selling 105,167 shares during the period. ProShare Advisors LLC owned about 0.09% of Keurig Dr Pepper worth $46,576,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Gulf International Bank UK Ltd increased its holdings in shares of Keurig Dr Pepper by 6.6% during the second quarter. Gulf International Bank UK Ltd now owns 128,521 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,529,000 after purchasing an additional 7,920 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in Keurig Dr Pepper by 5.5% during the second quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 159,535 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,622,000 after buying an additional 8,369 shares during the last quarter. Monashee Investment Management LLC bought a new position in Keurig Dr Pepper during the second quarter worth $5,286,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC increased its stake in Keurig Dr Pepper by 14.6% in the second quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 54,825 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,932,000 after purchasing an additional 6,990 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State of Wisconsin Investment Board increased its stake in Keurig Dr Pepper by 14.6% in the first quarter. State of Wisconsin Investment Board now owns 306,041 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,519,000 after purchasing an additional 39,016 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 46.97% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on KDP. Wells Fargo & Company raised shares of Keurig Dr Pepper from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $36.00 to $42.00 in a report on Tuesday, June 29th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price target on shares of Keurig Dr Pepper from $35.00 to $36.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, September 20th. Finally, TheStreet raised shares of Keurig Dr Pepper from a “d” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 29th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $37.67.

In other Keurig Dr Pepper news, insider Herbert Derek Hopkins sold 38,513 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, September 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.04, for a total transaction of $1,349,495.52. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . Also, insider Justin Whitmore acquired 1,025 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 19th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $34.34 per share, for a total transaction of $35,198.50. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . Insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:KDP traded up $0.67 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $34.10. 539,450 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 5,341,216. The company has a quick ratio of 0.25, a current ratio of 0.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48. Keurig Dr Pepper Inc. has a 1 year low of $26.67 and a 1 year high of $37.11. The company has a market cap of $48.34 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.07, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.48 and a beta of 0.69. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $34.69 and a 200 day moving average price of $35.24.

Keurig Dr Pepper (NASDAQ:KDP) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The company reported $0.38 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.37 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $3.14 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.07 billion. Keurig Dr Pepper had a net margin of 13.49% and a return on equity of 8.91%. Equities analysts forecast that Keurig Dr Pepper Inc. will post 1.61 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, October 1st will be given a dividend of $0.1875 per share. This represents a $0.75 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.20%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 30th. Keurig Dr Pepper’s payout ratio is currently 53.57%.

Keurig Dr Pepper Profile

Keurig Dr Pepper, Inc engages in the production and marketing of non-alcoholic beverages. It operates through the following segments: Coffee Systems, Packaged Beverages, Beverage Concentrates, and Latin America Beverages. The Coffee Systems segment includes manufacture and distribution of finished goods relating to coffee, pods, and brewers.

