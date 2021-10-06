ProShare Advisors LLC Has $48.54 Million Holdings in Synopsys, Inc. (NASDAQ:SNPS)

ProShare Advisors LLC decreased its position in shares of Synopsys, Inc. (NASDAQ:SNPS) by 5.4% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 176,013 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 10,093 shares during the period. ProShare Advisors LLC owned 0.12% of Synopsys worth $48,543,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. MUFG Securities EMEA plc lifted its position in Synopsys by 4,476.3% during the 2nd quarter. MUFG Securities EMEA plc now owns 51,117 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $14,098,000 after acquiring an additional 50,000 shares during the last quarter. Barclays PLC lifted its position in Synopsys by 33.8% during the 1st quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 235,192 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $58,277,000 after acquiring an additional 59,431 shares during the last quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC lifted its position in Synopsys by 125.2% during the 2nd quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 10,952 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $3,019,000 after acquiring an additional 6,088 shares during the last quarter. Bessemer Securities LLC acquired a new position in Synopsys during the 1st quarter worth $1,502,000. Finally, Eaton Vance Management lifted its position in Synopsys by 3.6% during the 1st quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 46,427 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $11,504,000 after acquiring an additional 1,614 shares during the last quarter. 84.88% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, CAO Sudhindra Kankanwadi sold 3,325 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $320.57, for a total transaction of $1,065,895.25. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Chi-Foon Chan sold 310 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $316.43, for a total transaction of $98,093.30. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 164,515 shares in the company, valued at $52,057,481.45. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 333,637 shares of company stock worth $105,479,027 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 1.56% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on the stock. HSBC reissued an “average” rating on shares of Synopsys in a research report on Thursday, August 26th. Robert W. Baird boosted their price objective on shares of Synopsys from $320.00 to $350.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, August 19th. Rosenblatt Securities assumed coverage on shares of Synopsys in a report on Friday, September 17th. They set a “buy” rating and a $349.00 price objective on the stock. Westpark Capital assumed coverage on shares of Synopsys in a report on Thursday, July 15th. They set a “buy” rating and a $340.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, KeyCorp boosted their price objective on shares of Synopsys from $320.00 to $347.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, August 19th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $322.50.

NASDAQ SNPS traded up $1.11 on Wednesday, reaching $294.46. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 30,390 shares, compared to its average volume of 833,328. The firm has a market cap of $44.91 billion, a PE ratio of 60.73, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.47 and a beta of 1.08. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $312.20 and a 200 day moving average price of $276.52. Synopsys, Inc. has a 52 week low of $211.20 and a 52 week high of $340.66.

Synopsys (NASDAQ:SNPS) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, August 17th. The semiconductor company reported $1.81 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.78 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $1.06 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.05 billion. Synopsys had a net margin of 18.48% and a return on equity of 15.03%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.74 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Synopsys, Inc. will post 4.66 EPS for the current year.

Synopsys declared that its Board of Directors has initiated a share buyback program on Thursday, June 17th that authorizes the company to buyback $500.00 million in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the semiconductor company to repurchase up to 1.2% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are typically a sign that the company’s management believes its shares are undervalued.

Synopsys

Synopsys, Inc engages in the provision of software products and consulting services in the electronic design automation industry. The firm operates through the following segments: Semiconductor and System Design, and Software Integrity. It provides intellectual property products, which are pre-designed circuits that engineers use as components of larger chip designs, as well as software and hardware that are used to develop the electronic systems that incorporate chips and the software that runs on the circuits.

