ProShare Advisors LLC Has $90.01 Million Stock Position in MercadoLibre, Inc. (NASDAQ:MELI)

ProShare Advisors LLC reduced its stake in shares of MercadoLibre, Inc. (NASDAQ:MELI) by 15.4% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 57,779 shares of the company’s stock after selling 10,517 shares during the quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC owned approximately 0.12% of MercadoLibre worth $90,008,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. BDO Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of MercadoLibre by 240.0% during the first quarter. BDO Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 17 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 12 shares during the period. Harbour Investments Inc. bought a new position in shares of MercadoLibre in the first quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Wagner Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of MercadoLibre in the first quarter valued at approximately $35,000. HHM Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of MercadoLibre in the second quarter valued at approximately $39,000. Finally, Bedel Financial Consulting Inc. raised its position in shares of MercadoLibre by 52.6% in the second quarter. Bedel Financial Consulting Inc. now owns 29 shares of the company’s stock valued at $45,000 after purchasing an additional 10 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 78.21% of the company’s stock.

Get MercadoLibre alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ:MELI traded down $38.29 on Wednesday, hitting $1,547.15. The stock had a trading volume of 27,258 shares, compared to its average volume of 452,955. MercadoLibre, Inc. has a twelve month low of $1,085.01 and a twelve month high of $2,020.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 22.07, a quick ratio of 1.14 and a current ratio of 1.18. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $1,796.08 and its 200-day moving average price is $1,590.56. The company has a market capitalization of $76.91 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -30,956.40 and a beta of 1.51.

MercadoLibre (NASDAQ:MELI) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The company reported $1.37 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.09 by $1.28. MercadoLibre had a negative net margin of 0.02% and a positive return on equity of 5.55%. The company had revenue of $1.70 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.48 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.11 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 93.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that MercadoLibre, Inc. will post 3.09 EPS for the current year.

In other MercadoLibre news, Director Henrique Vasoncelos Dubugras purchased 845 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 18th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $1,783.32 per share, with a total value of $1,506,905.40. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 0.39% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of research firms have recently commented on MELI. DZ Bank began coverage on shares of MercadoLibre in a research report on Friday, July 9th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $1,900.00 price target on the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of MercadoLibre from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $1,672.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday. Barclays boosted their target price on shares of MercadoLibre from $2,000.00 to $2,100.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 5th. Credit Suisse Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $2,100.00 target price on shares of MercadoLibre in a research report on Friday, October 1st. Finally, BTIG Research boosted their target price on shares of MercadoLibre from $1,720.00 to $1,930.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 5th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $1,911.22.

MercadoLibre Profile

MercadoLibre, Inc engages in the provision of online commerce platform with focus on e-commerce and its related services. It operates through the following geographical segments: Brazil, Argentina, Mexico, Venezuela, and Other Countries. The firm provides users a mechanism for buying, selling and paying as well as collecting, generating leads, and comparing lists through e-commerce transactions.

Further Reading: Understanding the different types of bonds

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MELI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for MercadoLibre, Inc. (NASDAQ:MELI).

Receive News & Ratings for MercadoLibre Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for MercadoLibre and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.