ProShare Advisors LLC Increases Stock Position in McCormick & Company, Incorporated (NYSE:MKC)

ProShare Advisors LLC raised its holdings in McCormick & Company, Incorporated (NYSE:MKC) by 16.9% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,460,534 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 211,643 shares during the quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC owned 0.55% of McCormick & Company, Incorporated worth $128,994,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the business. Alaethes Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in McCormick & Company, Incorporated in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $145,000. Mather Group LLC. purchased a new stake in shares of McCormick & Company, Incorporated during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $243,000. Tempus Wealth Planning LLC purchased a new stake in shares of McCormick & Company, Incorporated during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $643,000. JSF Financial LLC boosted its stake in shares of McCormick & Company, Incorporated by 10.6% during the 2nd quarter. JSF Financial LLC now owns 2,765 shares of the company’s stock worth $244,000 after acquiring an additional 266 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Private Advisor Group LLC boosted its stake in shares of McCormick & Company, Incorporated by 0.5% during the 2nd quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 49,519 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,373,000 after acquiring an additional 264 shares in the last quarter. 74.10% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

MKC traded up $0.22 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $80.27. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 40,978 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,257,830. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $85.31 and its 200-day moving average price is $87.52. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.09, a current ratio of 0.86 and a quick ratio of 0.38. The stock has a market cap of $21.45 billion, a PE ratio of 28.55, a PEG ratio of 4.13 and a beta of 0.48. McCormick & Company, Incorporated has a twelve month low of $79.97 and a twelve month high of $101.67.

McCormick & Company, Incorporated (NYSE:MKC) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, September 29th. The company reported $0.80 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.72 by $0.08. McCormick & Company, Incorporated had a return on equity of 19.50% and a net margin of 12.48%. The business had revenue of $1.59 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.54 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.76 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.5% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts anticipate that McCormick & Company, Incorporated will post 3.03 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 26th. Investors of record on Tuesday, October 12th will be issued a $0.34 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, October 8th. This represents a $1.36 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.69%. McCormick & Company, Incorporated’s dividend payout ratio is currently 48.06%.

In related news, Director Freeman A. Hrabowski III sold 2,870 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, August 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $87.50, for a total value of $251,125.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 92,983 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,136,012.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 13.90% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on MKC shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price target on McCormick & Company, Incorporated from $91.00 to $89.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 1st. Stifel Nicolaus reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a $89.00 target price on shares of McCormick & Company, Incorporated in a research note on Friday, July 2nd. Finally, Credit Suisse Group reduced their target price on McCormick & Company, Incorporated from $100.00 to $98.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 1st.

McCormick & Co, Inc engages in the manufacture, market and distribution of spices, seasoning mixes, condiments and other flavorful products to retail outlets, food manufacturers and foodservice businesses. It operates through the following segments: Consumer and Flavor Solutions. The Consumer segment operates by selling to retail channels, including grocery, mass merchandise, warehouse clubs, discount and drug stores, and e-commerce through the following brands: McCormick, Lawry’s, Zatarain’s, Simply Asia, Thai Kitchen, Ducros, Vahine, Schwartz, Club House, Kamis, Kohinoor and DaQiao.

