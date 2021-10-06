ProShare Advisors LLC Lowers Holdings in Marriott International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MAR)

ProShare Advisors LLC trimmed its position in Marriott International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MAR) by 7.6% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 342,833 shares of the company’s stock after selling 28,170 shares during the quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC owned 0.11% of Marriott International worth $46,803,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Lumature Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Marriott International during the 1st quarter worth $30,000. First Horizon Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Marriott International by 113.5% during the 1st quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 205 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 109 shares during the last quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC lifted its stake in shares of Marriott International by 69.5% during the 2nd quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 239 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 98 shares during the last quarter. Mizuho Securities Co. Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of Marriott International during the 1st quarter worth $36,000. Finally, Monumental Financial Group Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Marriott International during the 2nd quarter worth $34,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 58.04% of the company’s stock.

In other news, President Stephanie Linnartz sold 4,300 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $155.20, for a total value of $667,360.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Anthony Capuano sold 5,347 shares of Marriott International stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $150.61, for a total value of $805,311.67. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 34,760 shares of company stock worth $5,308,670. 12.41% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on the company. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on Marriott International from $138.00 to $143.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 4th. Loop Capital assumed coverage on Marriott International in a research note on Tuesday. They issued a “hold” rating and a $150.00 price target for the company. TheStreet raised Marriott International from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 29th. Zacks Investment Research raised Marriott International from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $163.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Tuesday, July 13th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets increased their price objective on Marriott International from $140.00 to $145.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 4th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $145.93.

Marriott International stock traded down $0.15 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $155.29. 93,432 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,272,485. The firm has a market capitalization of $50.57 billion, a PE ratio of 144.70 and a beta of 1.75. Marriott International, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $88.92 and a fifty-two week high of $159.98. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $140.36 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $142.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 11.79, a quick ratio of 0.46 and a current ratio of 0.46.

Marriott International (NASDAQ:MAR) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 3rd. The company reported $0.79 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.43 by $0.36. Marriott International had a return on equity of 83.60% and a net margin of 3.51%. The company had revenue of $3.15 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.28 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned ($0.64) earnings per share. Marriott International’s quarterly revenue was up 115.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts expect that Marriott International, Inc. will post 3.03 earnings per share for the current year.

Marriott International Company Profile

Marriott International, Inc engages in the operation and franchise of hotel, residential, and timeshare properties. It operates through the following business segments: U.S. & Canada; Asia Pacific; and Europe, Middle East and Africa (“EMEA“). The company was founded by J. Wiliard Marriot and Alice Sheets Marriott in 1927 and is headquartered in Bethesda, MD.

