ProShare Advisors LLC Lowers Stock Holdings in Essex Property Trust, Inc. (NYSE:ESS)

ProShare Advisors LLC reduced its stake in Essex Property Trust, Inc. (NYSE:ESS) by 4.0% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 457,130 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 19,293 shares during the quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC owned 0.70% of Essex Property Trust worth $137,144,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Eaton Vance Management grew its stake in shares of Essex Property Trust by 10.8% in the 1st quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 7,376 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $2,005,000 after purchasing an additional 717 shares during the last quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd boosted its stake in shares of Essex Property Trust by 25.2% in the second quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd now owns 9,185 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $2,756,000 after buying an additional 1,848 shares in the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. boosted its stake in shares of Essex Property Trust by 7.8% in the first quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 303,990 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $82,607,000 after buying an additional 22,034 shares in the last quarter. Horizon Investments LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Essex Property Trust in the first quarter valued at approximately $1,099,000. Finally, Pendal Group Limited boosted its stake in shares of Essex Property Trust by 4.8% in the first quarter. Pendal Group Limited now owns 14,832 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $4,032,000 after buying an additional 673 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 92.48% of the company’s stock.

In related news, Director Thomas E. Robinson sold 7,329 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $330.76, for a total value of $2,424,140.04. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Irving F. Lyons III sold 2,609 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $324.28, for a total value of $846,046.52. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 10,481 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,398,778.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 29,179 shares of company stock valued at $9,616,198 over the last quarter. Insiders own 3.80% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE ESS traded up $3.22 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $328.71. The company had a trading volume of 2,207 shares, compared to its average volume of 366,026. Essex Property Trust, Inc. has a twelve month low of $186.30 and a twelve month high of $337.43. The stock has a market capitalization of $21.38 billion, a PE ratio of 51.76, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 8.74 and a beta of 0.73. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $324.55 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $307.33. The company has a current ratio of 1.86, a quick ratio of 1.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.00.

Essex Property Trust (NYSE:ESS) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The real estate investment trust reported $1.00 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.99 by ($1.99). Essex Property Trust had a return on equity of 6.32% and a net margin of 27.99%. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Essex Property Trust, Inc. will post 12.37 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, September 30th will be paid a $2.09 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, September 29th. This represents a $8.36 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.54%. Essex Property Trust’s payout ratio is currently 65.21%.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on ESS. KeyCorp lifted their price target on Essex Property Trust from $300.00 to $341.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 15th. Truist Securities lifted their price target on Essex Property Trust from $327.00 to $337.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 25th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on Essex Property Trust from $344.00 to $350.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 5th. Truist lifted their price objective on Essex Property Trust from $327.00 to $337.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 25th. Finally, Piper Sandler lifted their price objective on Essex Property Trust from $340.00 to $390.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 1st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Essex Property Trust currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $320.65.

Essex Property Trust Profile

Essex Property Trust, Inc operates as a real estate investment trust. It engages in the ownership, operation, management, acquisition, development, and redevelopment of predominantly apartment communities. The company was founded by George M. Marcus in 1971 and is headquartered in San Mateo, CA.

