ProShare Advisors LLC Purchases 140,908 Shares of The Clorox Company (NYSE:CLX)

ProShare Advisors LLC raised its position in The Clorox Company (NYSE:CLX) by 24.4% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 718,681 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 140,908 shares during the period. ProShare Advisors LLC owned approximately 0.58% of The Clorox worth $129,298,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of The Clorox by 20.1% in the first quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. now owns 5,728 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,107,000 after buying an additional 957 shares during the period. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board boosted its holdings in shares of The Clorox by 677.8% in the first quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 174,767 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,709,000 after buying an additional 152,297 shares during the period. Champlain Investment Partners LLC acquired a new position in The Clorox during the first quarter worth $200,453,000. Sei Investments Co. boosted its holdings in The Clorox by 13.1% during the first quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 76,423 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,211,000 after purchasing an additional 8,828 shares during the last quarter. Finally, DAVENPORT & Co LLC boosted its holdings in The Clorox by 7.3% during the second quarter. DAVENPORT & Co LLC now owns 11,839 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,130,000 after purchasing an additional 807 shares during the last quarter. 77.77% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

The Clorox stock traded up $2.69 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $165.31. 49,889 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,534,818. The company has a market cap of $20.30 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.50, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.37 and a beta of 0.21. The company has a current ratio of 0.89, a quick ratio of 0.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.20. The Clorox Company has a twelve month low of $159.32 and a twelve month high of $231.11. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $168.49 and a two-hundred day moving average of $178.08.

The Clorox (NYSE:CLX) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The company reported $0.95 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.29 by ($0.34). The Clorox had a net margin of 9.67% and a return on equity of 94.42%. The company had revenue of $1.80 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.91 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $2.41 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 9.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts expect that The Clorox Company will post 5.54 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, November 10th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, October 27th will be paid a $1.16 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, October 26th. This represents a $4.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.81%. The Clorox’s payout ratio is currently 64.00%.

Several research analysts recently commented on the stock. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of The Clorox from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating and set a $139.00 target price for the company. in a report on Friday, August 6th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price target on shares of The Clorox from $192.00 to $153.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, August 4th. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price target on shares of The Clorox from $170.00 to $155.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, August 4th. UBS Group dropped their price target on shares of The Clorox from $166.00 to $154.00 and set a “sell” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, August 4th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price objective on shares of The Clorox from $200.00 to $176.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, August 4th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, The Clorox currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $182.44.

The Clorox Profile

The Clorox Co engages in the manufacture and marketing of consumer and professional products. It operates through the following business segments: Cleaning, Lifestyle, Household, and International. The Cleaning segment consists of laundry, home care, and professional products marketed and sold in the United States.

