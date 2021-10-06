ProShare Advisors LLC Raises Holdings in Zoom Video Communications, Inc. (NASDAQ:ZM)

ProShare Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Zoom Video Communications, Inc. (NASDAQ:ZM) by 6.8% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 231,433 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 14,671 shares during the quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC owned 0.08% of Zoom Video Communications worth $89,572,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of ZM. Castle Rock Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in Zoom Video Communications by 25.4% in the 2nd quarter. Castle Rock Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,861 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,066,000 after buying an additional 579 shares during the period. Karp Capital Management Corp purchased a new stake in Zoom Video Communications in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $310,000. Profund Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Zoom Video Communications by 8.5% in the 2nd quarter. Profund Advisors LLC now owns 38,031 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,719,000 after buying an additional 2,995 shares during the period. AGF Investments LLC lifted its holdings in Zoom Video Communications by 17.0% in the 2nd quarter. AGF Investments LLC now owns 2,409 shares of the company’s stock worth $932,000 after buying an additional 350 shares during the period. Finally, Lazard Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in Zoom Video Communications by 138.0% in the 2nd quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 35,979 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,924,000 after buying an additional 20,860 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 46.87% of the company’s stock.

In related news, insider Velchamy Sankarlingam sold 9,531 shares of Zoom Video Communications stock in a transaction on Monday, July 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $384.30, for a total transaction of $3,662,763.30. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Eric S. Yuan sold 15,625 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $277.92, for a total value of $4,342,500.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 207,036 shares of company stock worth $73,342,534. Company insiders own 12.27% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have weighed in on ZM. Bank of America dropped their price objective on Zoom Video Communications from $480.00 to $385.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, August 31st. JMP Securities reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Zoom Video Communications in a report on Friday, October 1st. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their target price on Zoom Video Communications from $450.00 to $350.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, August 31st. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Zoom Video Communications in a research report on Friday, October 1st. Finally, Benchmark assumed coverage on Zoom Video Communications in a research report on Thursday, July 15th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $360.61 target price for the company. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have assigned a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Zoom Video Communications presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $399.75.

Shares of ZM stock traded down $3.46 on Wednesday, reaching $253.66. The stock had a trading volume of 215,081 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,292,837. The stock has a market cap of $75.37 billion, a P/E ratio of 76.01, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.49 and a beta of -1.53. Zoom Video Communications, Inc. has a 1 year low of $253.41 and a 1 year high of $588.84. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $321.37 and a 200 day simple moving average of $333.23.

Zoom Video Communications (NASDAQ:ZM) last released its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, August 29th. The company reported $1.36 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.16 by $0.20. The firm had revenue of $1.02 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $990.27 million. Zoom Video Communications had a return on equity of 29.83% and a net margin of 27.58%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 54.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.92 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Zoom Video Communications, Inc. will post 3.3 EPS for the current year.

Zoom Video Communications Company Profile

Zoom Video Communications, Inc engages in the provision of video-first communications platform. The firm offers meetings, chat, rooms and workspaces, phone systems, video webinars, marketplace, and developer platform products. It serves the education, finance, government, and healthcare industries. Its platform helps people to connect through voice, chat, content sharing, and face-to-face video experiences.

