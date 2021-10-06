ProShare Advisors LLC Raises Stock Holdings in PetMed Express, Inc. (NASDAQ:PETS)

ProShare Advisors LLC grew its stake in PetMed Express, Inc. (NASDAQ:PETS) by 133.5% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,636,832 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 935,845 shares during the quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC owned approximately 8.04% of PetMed Express worth $52,133,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. purchased a new stake in PetMed Express in the second quarter worth about $32,000. Captrust Financial Advisors increased its position in PetMed Express by 3,465.7% in the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,248 shares of the company’s stock worth $44,000 after buying an additional 1,213 shares in the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in PetMed Express in the first quarter worth about $47,000. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its position in PetMed Express by 23.0% in the first quarter. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 1,769 shares of the company’s stock worth $62,000 after buying an additional 331 shares in the last quarter. Finally, PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its position in PetMed Express by 49.4% in the second quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 2,643 shares of the company’s stock worth $85,000 after buying an additional 874 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.99% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have commented on the company. Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on PetMed Express in a research report on Thursday, September 30th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $28.00 price target for the company. TheStreet cut PetMed Express from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Monday, July 26th.

NASDAQ PETS traded down $0.09 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $26.62. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 8,722 shares, compared to its average volume of 671,190. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $28.24 and its 200-day moving average price is $30.43. PetMed Express, Inc. has a 1 year low of $24.75 and a 1 year high of $57.00. The company has a market capitalization of $541.69 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.56 and a beta of 0.54.

PetMed Express (NASDAQ:PETS) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, July 25th. The company reported $0.26 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.38 by ($0.12). PetMed Express had a return on equity of 20.09% and a net margin of 9.33%. The business had revenue of $79.31 million during the quarter.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 13th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 6th were issued a dividend of $0.30 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 5th. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.51%.

PetMed Express Profile

PetMed Express, Inc engages in the provision of markets prescription and non-prescription pet medications, health products and supplies for dogs and cats. Its non-prescription medications include flea and tick control products, bone and joint care products, vitamins, treats, nutritional supplements, hygiene products, and supplies.

