ProShare Advisors LLC Raises Stock Holdings in The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS)

ProShare Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS) by 7.6% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 467,910 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock after purchasing an additional 32,971 shares during the period. ProShare Advisors LLC’s holdings in The Walt Disney were worth $82,245,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. lifted its stake in The Walt Disney by 18.8% in the 1st quarter. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. now owns 3,926 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $724,000 after purchasing an additional 622 shares in the last quarter. Rafferty Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in The Walt Disney in the 1st quarter worth approximately $344,000. WealthPLAN Partners LLC lifted its stake in The Walt Disney by 2.1% in the 1st quarter. WealthPLAN Partners LLC now owns 9,192 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $1,694,000 after purchasing an additional 186 shares in the last quarter. Stevens Capital Management LP purchased a new position in The Walt Disney in the 1st quarter worth approximately $2,062,000. Finally, Aigen Investment Management LP purchased a new position in The Walt Disney in the 1st quarter worth approximately $790,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 64.10% of the company’s stock.

In other The Walt Disney news, CEO Robert A. Chapek sold 10,587 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $182.00, for a total transaction of $1,926,834.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Brent Woodford sold 8,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $186.57, for a total transaction of $1,492,560.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 42,620 shares in the company, valued at $7,951,613.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.25% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

DIS has been the topic of a number of research reports. Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on shares of The Walt Disney from $202.00 to $210.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, August 13th. Evercore ISI reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $210.00 price target on shares of The Walt Disney in a research report on Wednesday, September 22nd. Daiwa Capital Markets started coverage on The Walt Disney in a research report on Tuesday, September 21st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $225.00 target price on the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered The Walt Disney from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $185.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, August 18th. Finally, Wolfe Research reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $226.00 target price on shares of The Walt Disney in a research report on Thursday, June 10th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-two have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, The Walt Disney presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $208.69.

DIS traded up $1.01 on Wednesday, reaching $175.62. The company had a trading volume of 315,024 shares, compared to its average volume of 9,568,385. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $178.32 and a 200-day moving average price of $179.57. The Walt Disney Company has a 1 year low of $117.23 and a 1 year high of $203.02. The company has a quick ratio of 1.19, a current ratio of 1.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56. The stock has a market capitalization of $319.12 billion, a PE ratio of 284.39, a P/E/G ratio of 3.50 and a beta of 1.19.

The Walt Disney (NYSE:DIS) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, August 12th. The entertainment giant reported $0.80 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.57 by $0.23. The Walt Disney had a net margin of 1.77% and a return on equity of 3.78%. The business had revenue of $17.02 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $16.82 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.08 earnings per share. As a group, analysts expect that The Walt Disney Company will post 2.45 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The Walt Disney Co is a diversified international family entertainment and media enterprise. It operates through the following segments: Media Networks, Parks, Experiences and Products, Studio Entertainment and Direct-to-Consumer and International (DTCI). The Media Networks segment includes cable and broadcast television networks, television production and distribution operations, domestic television stations, radio networks and stations.

