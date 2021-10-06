ProShare Advisors LLC Reduces Position in Gilead Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:GILD)

ProShare Advisors LLC lessened its holdings in shares of Gilead Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:GILD) by 1.2% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 1,616,522 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 20,008 shares during the period. ProShare Advisors LLC owned about 0.13% of Gilead Sciences worth $111,314,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Albion Financial Group UT purchased a new position in shares of Gilead Sciences during the second quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Sawyer & Company Inc purchased a new stake in shares of Gilead Sciences in the second quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Meridian Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Gilead Sciences in the first quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Elmwood Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Gilead Sciences in the first quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Finally, Burleson & Company LLC bought a new position in Gilead Sciences in the first quarter worth approximately $43,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 78.04% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on the stock. Oppenheimer assumed coverage on shares of Gilead Sciences in a research note on Monday, June 28th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $100.00 price objective for the company. Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “buy” rating and issued a C$84.00 price objective on shares of Gilead Sciences in a research note on Monday, August 23rd. Morgan Stanley reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $83.00 price objective on shares of Gilead Sciences in a research note on Friday, August 27th. SVB Leerink upped their price target on Gilead Sciences from $74.00 to $77.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, July 30th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Gilead Sciences from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $72.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, August 10th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $105.67.

In other news, CAO Diane E. Wilfong sold 13,610 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $72.50, for a total transaction of $986,725.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 30,179 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,187,977.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link . 0.12% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

GILD stock traded up $0.09 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $67.49. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 391,262 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,305,655. The stock has a market cap of $84.62 billion, a PE ratio of 16.50, a P/E/G ratio of 0.63 and a beta of 0.39. The company has a current ratio of 1.36, a quick ratio of 1.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.42. Gilead Sciences, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $56.56 and a fifty-two week high of $73.34. The company’s 50 day moving average is $70.80 and its two-hundred day moving average is $68.29.

Gilead Sciences (NASDAQ:GILD) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $1.87 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.76 by $0.11. The business had revenue of $6.22 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.15 billion. Gilead Sciences had a net margin of 19.38% and a return on equity of 55.94%. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.11 EPS. On average, analysts forecast that Gilead Sciences, Inc. will post 7.15 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 29th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, September 15th were issued a dividend of $0.71 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, September 14th. This represents a $2.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.21%. Gilead Sciences’s dividend payout ratio is currently 40.06%.

Gilead Sciences, Inc is a biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the research, development, and commercialization of medicines in areas of unmet medical need. The firm’s primary areas of focus include human immunodeficiency virus, acquired immunodeficiency syndrome, liver diseases, hematology, oncology, and inflammation and respiratory diseases.

