ProShare Advisors LLC Reduces Stock Holdings in The Kraft Heinz Company (NASDAQ:KHC)

ProShare Advisors LLC decreased its holdings in The Kraft Heinz Company (NASDAQ:KHC) by 6.5% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,236,733 shares of the company’s stock after selling 85,427 shares during the quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC owned about 0.10% of The Kraft Heinz worth $50,434,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in KHC. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in The Kraft Heinz by 22.8% in the first quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 654,151 shares of the company’s stock worth $21,358,000 after acquiring an additional 121,281 shares during the period. Russell Investments Group Ltd. lifted its position in The Kraft Heinz by 29.8% during the first quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 348,104 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,926,000 after buying an additional 79,984 shares during the period. Jennison Associates LLC purchased a new position in The Kraft Heinz during the first quarter valued at $1,144,000. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. lifted its position in The Kraft Heinz by 0.8% during the first quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 77,965 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,118,000 after buying an additional 631 shares during the period. Finally, CIBC World Markets Inc. lifted its position in The Kraft Heinz by 10.3% during the first quarter. CIBC World Markets Inc. now owns 199,560 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,982,000 after buying an additional 18,567 shares during the period. 61.25% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several brokerages have commented on KHC. Credit Suisse Group lowered their price objective on The Kraft Heinz from $38.00 to $33.00 and set an “underperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, August 5th. Morgan Stanley began coverage on The Kraft Heinz in a research report on Tuesday, September 21st. They set a “hold” rating and a $37.00 price objective for the company. Zacks Investment Research lowered The Kraft Heinz from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $43.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, June 30th. Finally, Piper Sandler lowered their price target on The Kraft Heinz from $41.00 to $39.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, August 20th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $38.90.

In related news, insider Marcos Eloi Lima sold 41,929 shares of The Kraft Heinz stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.44, for a total value of $1,527,892.76. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 191,620 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,982,632.80. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link . 1.70% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of KHC traded up $0.31 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $37.38. The company had a trading volume of 168,057 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,953,110. The Kraft Heinz Company has a 52-week low of $29.21 and a 52-week high of $44.95. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $36.94 and a 200-day moving average price of $39.79. The stock has a market capitalization of $45.73 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.90, a P/E/G ratio of 2.70 and a beta of 1.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a current ratio of 1.15.

The Kraft Heinz (NASDAQ:KHC) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 4th. The company reported $0.78 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.72 by $0.06. The Kraft Heinz had a return on equity of 7.34% and a net margin of 8.20%. The company had revenue of $6.62 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.55 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.80 EPS. The Kraft Heinz’s revenue for the quarter was down .5% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts anticipate that The Kraft Heinz Company will post 2.69 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 24th. Investors of record on Wednesday, September 1st were issued a $0.40 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, August 31st. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.28%. The Kraft Heinz’s payout ratio is 55.56%.

The Kraft Heinz Profile

The Kraft Heinz Co engages in the manufacture and market of food and beverage products. The firm operates through the following geographical segments: United States, Canada and International. Its brands include Oscar Meyer, Velveeta, Smart Ones, Caprisun, Kool-Aid, Golden circle and Honig. The company was founded on July 2, 2015 and is headquartered in Pittsburgh, PA.

