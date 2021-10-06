ProShare Advisors LLC Reduces Stock Position in DocuSign, Inc. (NASDAQ:DOCU)

ProShare Advisors LLC lessened its holdings in DocuSign, Inc. (NASDAQ:DOCU) by 3.4% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 191,596 shares of the company’s stock after selling 6,727 shares during the quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC owned approximately 0.10% of DocuSign worth $53,564,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. HHM Wealth Advisors LLC increased its holdings in DocuSign by 8.6% in the second quarter. HHM Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 494 shares of the company’s stock valued at $138,000 after buying an additional 39 shares during the last quarter. Holderness Investments Co. grew its holdings in shares of DocuSign by 3.6% during the second quarter. Holderness Investments Co. now owns 1,254 shares of the company’s stock worth $351,000 after purchasing an additional 43 shares during the last quarter. Cloverfields Capital Group LP grew its holdings in shares of DocuSign by 0.6% during the second quarter. Cloverfields Capital Group LP now owns 7,905 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,210,000 after purchasing an additional 44 shares during the last quarter. Cigna Investments Inc. New grew its holdings in shares of DocuSign by 3.4% during the second quarter. Cigna Investments Inc. New now owns 1,423 shares of the company’s stock worth $398,000 after purchasing an additional 47 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Nwam LLC grew its holdings in shares of DocuSign by 1.9% during the second quarter. Nwam LLC now owns 2,626 shares of the company’s stock worth $734,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares during the last quarter. 75.67% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several equities analysts have issued reports on DOCU shares. Wolfe Research reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $340.00 price objective on shares of DocuSign in a report on Friday, September 3rd. UBS Group raised their price objective on DocuSign from $340.00 to $350.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, September 3rd. Piper Sandler raised their price objective on DocuSign from $300.00 to $330.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, July 9th. Needham & Company LLC raised their price objective on DocuSign from $275.00 to $340.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, September 3rd. Finally, JMP Securities increased their target price on shares of DocuSign from $310.00 to $320.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, September 3rd. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, DocuSign presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $309.20.

NASDAQ:DOCU traded up $8.89 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $265.09. The stock had a trading volume of 208,810 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,818,314. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.45, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a current ratio of 0.98. The firm has a market capitalization of $52.15 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -307.42 and a beta of 0.92. DocuSign, Inc. has a twelve month low of $179.49 and a twelve month high of $314.76. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $286.43 and a 200 day simple moving average of $252.44.

DocuSign (NASDAQ:DOCU) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, September 1st. The company reported $0.47 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.40 by $0.07. DocuSign had a negative net margin of 9.18% and a negative return on equity of 23.08%. The company had revenue of $511.84 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $487.99 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.17 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 49.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that DocuSign, Inc. will post -0.01 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, COO Scott V. Olrich sold 12,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $285.61, for a total transaction of $3,570,125.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CRO Loren Alhadeff sold 6,387 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $276.44, for a total transaction of $1,765,622.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 82,931 shares of company stock valued at $24,951,426. Insiders own 3.87% of the company’s stock.

DocuSign, Inc provides cloud-based electronic signature solutions. Its cloud based electronic signature platform helps companies and individuals securely collect information, automate data workflows and sign anything. The firm automates manual, paper-based processes allowing users to manage all aspects of documented business transactions include identity management, authentication, digital signature, forms and data collection, collaboration, workflow automation and storage.

