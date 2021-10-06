ProShare Advisors LLC Sells 100,857 Shares of Stitch Fix, Inc. (NASDAQ:SFIX)

ProShare Advisors LLC decreased its stake in shares of Stitch Fix, Inc. (NASDAQ:SFIX) by 12.0% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 739,455 shares of the company’s stock after selling 100,857 shares during the period. ProShare Advisors LLC owned approximately 0.69% of Stitch Fix worth $44,589,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Burleson & Company LLC bought a new position in shares of Stitch Fix in the first quarter worth approximately $50,000. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. bought a new position in shares of Stitch Fix in the second quarter worth approximately $454,000. Truvestments Capital LLC boosted its position in shares of Stitch Fix by 24.0% in the first quarter. Truvestments Capital LLC now owns 2,679 shares of the company’s stock worth $133,000 after purchasing an additional 518 shares during the period. Russell Investments Group Ltd. bought a new position in shares of Stitch Fix during the first quarter worth $150,000. Finally, Kovack Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of Stitch Fix during the second quarter worth $207,000. 61.11% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, CEO Katrina Lake sold 33,358 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $34.31, for a total value of $1,144,512.98. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Marka Hansen sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $47.83, for a total transaction of $478,300.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 10,000 shares in the company, valued at $478,300. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 256,037 shares of company stock worth $11,409,632. 45.10% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Stitch Fix stock traded down $0.69 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $35.43. 71,615 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,368,105. Stitch Fix, Inc. has a 12 month low of $27.92 and a 12 month high of $113.76. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $42.38 and a two-hundred day moving average of $48.91. The company has a market cap of $3.85 billion, a PE ratio of -52.31 and a beta of 1.97.

Stitch Fix (NASDAQ:SFIX) last issued its earnings results on Monday, September 20th. The company reported $0.19 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.12) by $0.31. Stitch Fix had a negative net margin of 3.79% and a negative return on equity of 17.68%. The company had revenue of $571.20 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $548.01 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned ($0.44) EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 28.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Stitch Fix, Inc. will post -0.43 earnings per share for the current year.

SFIX has been the subject of a number of research reports. Truist dropped their target price on shares of Stitch Fix from $77.00 to $60.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, September 22nd. MKM Partners decreased their price target on shares of Stitch Fix from $45.00 to $31.00 and set a “sell” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, September 15th. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their price target on shares of Stitch Fix from $70.00 to $46.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, September 22nd. KeyCorp decreased their price target on shares of Stitch Fix from $75.00 to $70.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, September 22nd. Finally, Canaccord Genuity decreased their price target on shares of Stitch Fix from $76.00 to $65.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, September 22nd. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Stitch Fix currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $81.20.

Stitch Fix, Inc is an online personal styling service that delivers personalized fixes of apparel and accessories to men, women and kids. The company was founded by Katrina Lake and Erin Morrison Flynn in February 2011 and is headquartered in San Francisco, CA.

