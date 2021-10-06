ProShare Advisors LLC Sells 13,208 Shares of NXP Semiconductors (NASDAQ:NXPI)

ProShare Advisors LLC lessened its holdings in shares of NXP Semiconductors (NASDAQ:NXPI) by 3.7% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 341,205 shares of the semiconductor provider’s stock after selling 13,208 shares during the quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC owned about 0.13% of NXP Semiconductors worth $70,193,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Russell Investments Group Ltd. lifted its position in NXP Semiconductors by 37.8% in the 1st quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 39,729 shares of the semiconductor provider’s stock worth $7,987,000 after buying an additional 10,891 shares during the last quarter. Barings LLC bought a new stake in NXP Semiconductors in the 1st quarter worth approximately $324,000. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC bought a new stake in NXP Semiconductors in the 1st quarter worth approximately $313,000. New York State Common Retirement Fund lifted its position in NXP Semiconductors by 86.1% in the 1st quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 457,933 shares of the semiconductor provider’s stock worth $92,200,000 after buying an additional 211,834 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. lifted its position in NXP Semiconductors by 11.8% in the 1st quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 2,893 shares of the semiconductor provider’s stock worth $581,000 after buying an additional 305 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.75% of the company’s stock.

Get NXP Semiconductors alerts:

A number of analysts recently weighed in on the company. Truist boosted their target price on NXP Semiconductors from $233.00 to $244.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 4th. Susquehanna Bancshares lifted their price target on NXP Semiconductors from $200.00 to $215.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 4th. Barclays lifted their price target on NXP Semiconductors from $220.00 to $230.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 4th. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price target on NXP Semiconductors from $200.00 to $210.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 4th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on NXP Semiconductors from $213.00 to $232.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 4th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating, fifteen have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $222.59.

NXPI stock traded down $0.72 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $190.91. The stock had a trading volume of 97,056 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,956,081. The firm has a market cap of $50.62 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 51.81, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.35 and a beta of 1.40. The business has a 50-day moving average of $210.38 and a two-hundred day moving average of $203.52. NXP Semiconductors has a 52-week low of $126.80 and a 52-week high of $228.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.25, a current ratio of 2.27 and a quick ratio of 1.79.

NXP Semiconductors (NASDAQ:NXPI) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 2nd. The semiconductor provider reported $2.05 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.00 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $2.60 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.58 billion. NXP Semiconductors had a return on equity of 25.80% and a net margin of 10.44%. Research analysts predict that NXP Semiconductors will post 9.03 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, October 6th. Investors of record on Wednesday, September 15th will be paid a $0.563 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, September 14th. This represents a $2.25 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.18%. NXP Semiconductors’s payout ratio is 33.19%.

In other NXP Semiconductors news, EVP Jennifer Wuamett sold 4,916 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $211.69, for a total value of $1,040,668.04. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 41,753 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,838,692.57. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Kurt Sievers sold 25,878 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $225.00, for a total value of $5,822,550.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 134,359 shares in the company, valued at $30,230,775. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 183,305 shares of company stock worth $40,960,161. 0.32% of the stock is owned by insiders.

NXP Semiconductors Profile

NXP Semiconductors NV is a holding company, which engages in the provision of semiconductor solutions. It focuses on high performance mixed signal (HMPS), which delivers high performance mixed signal solutions to its customers to satisfy their system and sub-systems needs across the application areas such as automotive, identification, mobile, consumer, computing, wireless infrastructure, lighting and industrial, and software solutions for mobile phones.

Further Reading: Moving Average – How it Helps Investors in Stock Selection

Receive News & Ratings for NXP Semiconductors Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NXP Semiconductors and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.