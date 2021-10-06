ProShare Advisors LLC Sells 22,751 Shares of Electronic Arts Inc. (NASDAQ:EA)

ProShare Advisors LLC decreased its holdings in shares of Electronic Arts Inc. (NASDAQ:EA) by 6.8% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 309,389 shares of the game software company’s stock after selling 22,751 shares during the quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC owned about 0.11% of Electronic Arts worth $44,499,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in EA. Alaethes Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Electronic Arts in the second quarter valued at $50,000. Evermay Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Electronic Arts in the second quarter valued at $42,000. Trexquant Investment LP purchased a new stake in shares of Electronic Arts in the second quarter valued at $4,370,000. Tempus Wealth Planning LLC grew its holdings in shares of Electronic Arts by 38.0% in the second quarter. Tempus Wealth Planning LLC now owns 2,290 shares of the game software company’s stock worth $329,000 after purchasing an additional 631 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Private Advisor Group LLC grew its holdings in shares of Electronic Arts by 14.3% in the second quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 8,121 shares of the game software company’s stock worth $1,168,000 after purchasing an additional 1,013 shares during the last quarter. 88.68% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

EA traded down $9.99 on Wednesday, hitting $134.10. 528,410 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,519,912. Electronic Arts Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $110.15 and a fifty-two week high of $150.30. The company has a current ratio of 1.89, a quick ratio of 1.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $139.91 and a 200-day moving average price of $140.73. The stock has a market cap of $38.16 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 58.31 and a beta of 0.90.

Electronic Arts (NASDAQ:EA) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The game software company reported $0.79 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.27 by $0.52. Electronic Arts had a return on equity of 13.81% and a net margin of 11.82%. The business had revenue of $1.34 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.28 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.25 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 3.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts predict that Electronic Arts Inc. will post 5.11 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 22nd. Investors of record on Wednesday, September 1st were issued a $0.17 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, August 31st. This represents a $0.68 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.51%. Electronic Arts’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 14.98%.

Several research analysts have issued reports on the stock. KeyCorp dropped their target price on shares of Electronic Arts from $180.00 to $175.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, July 28th. BMO Capital Markets upgraded shares of Electronic Arts from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $150.00 to $168.00 in a report on Tuesday, July 13th. Berenberg Bank increased their target price on shares of Electronic Arts from $160.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 13th. Truist Securities increased their target price on shares of Electronic Arts from $160.00 to $162.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, July 15th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group raised their price target on shares of Electronic Arts from $165.00 to $174.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, August 2nd. Ten analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Electronic Arts has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $162.85.

In related news, insider Vijayanthimala Singh sold 800 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $144.50, for a total value of $115,600.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CFO Blake J. Jorgensen sold 3,315 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $143.41, for a total transaction of $475,404.15. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 81,297 shares in the company, valued at $11,658,802.77. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 51,845 shares of company stock worth $7,228,613. 0.65% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Electronic Arts, Inc develops, markets, publishes, and distributes games, content, and services for game consoles, PCs, mobile phones, and tablets worldwide. The company develops and publishes games and services across various genres, such as sports, first-person shooter, action, role-playing, and simulation primarily under the Battlefield, The Sims, Apex Legends, Anthem, Need for Speed, and Plants v.

