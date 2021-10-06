ProShare Advisors LLC Sells 344,041 Shares of eBay Inc. (NASDAQ:EBAY)

ProShare Advisors LLC lowered its position in eBay Inc. (NASDAQ:EBAY) by 18.2% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 1,547,946 shares of the e-commerce company’s stock after selling 344,041 shares during the period. ProShare Advisors LLC owned 0.23% of eBay worth $108,681,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in EBAY. Brighton Jones LLC increased its position in eBay by 1.7% during the 2nd quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 9,515 shares of the e-commerce company’s stock valued at $668,000 after buying an additional 162 shares in the last quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC increased its position in eBay by 2.2% during the 2nd quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 7,849 shares of the e-commerce company’s stock valued at $551,000 after buying an additional 167 shares in the last quarter. IndexIQ Advisors LLC increased its position in eBay by 1.7% during the 2nd quarter. IndexIQ Advisors LLC now owns 10,823 shares of the e-commerce company’s stock valued at $760,000 after buying an additional 178 shares in the last quarter. Equitable Trust Co. increased its position in eBay by 0.9% during the 2nd quarter. Equitable Trust Co. now owns 22,709 shares of the e-commerce company’s stock valued at $1,595,000 after buying an additional 195 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Hodges Capital Management Inc. increased its position in eBay by 4.0% during the 2nd quarter. Hodges Capital Management Inc. now owns 5,200 shares of the e-commerce company’s stock valued at $365,000 after buying an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. 90.78% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other eBay news, CAO Brian J. Doerger sold 14,584 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $73.49, for a total transaction of $1,071,778.16. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 21,159 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,554,974.91. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Anthony John Bates sold 19,060 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $74.12, for a total value of $1,412,727.20. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 20,360 shares in the company, valued at $1,509,083.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 79,998 shares of company stock worth $5,892,419 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 0.21% of the company’s stock.

EBAY has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Wedbush reiterated a “neutral” rating and set a $63.00 target price on shares of eBay in a research note on Thursday, August 5th. Piper Sandler increased their target price on eBay from $79.00 to $85.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, August 27th. Barclays increased their target price on eBay from $78.00 to $79.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 12th. Mizuho increased their target price on eBay from $63.00 to $65.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 12th. Finally, Bank of America raised their price target on eBay from $70.00 to $77.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 26th. Twelve analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, eBay currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $73.05.

NASDAQ:EBAY traded up $1.58 on Wednesday, reaching $71.55. 278,036 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 7,311,561. The company has a quick ratio of 3.96, a current ratio of 3.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $72.32 and a 200-day simple moving average of $66.79. The firm has a market cap of $46.51 billion, a PE ratio of 3.76, a P/E/G ratio of 2.10 and a beta of 1.10. eBay Inc. has a 12 month low of $45.36 and a 12 month high of $77.83.

eBay (NASDAQ:EBAY) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 11th. The e-commerce company reported $0.99 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.83 by $0.16. eBay had a return on equity of 38.34% and a net margin of 115.40%. The business had revenue of $2.67 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.64 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.02 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts anticipate that eBay Inc. will post 3.24 earnings per share for the current year.

eBay declared that its Board of Directors has initiated a stock buyback plan on Wednesday, August 11th that allows the company to buyback $3.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization allows the e-commerce company to reacquire up to 6.3% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback plans are usually a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its shares are undervalued.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 17th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, September 1st were issued a $0.18 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, August 31st. This represents a $0.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.01%. eBay’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 24.57%.

eBay Company Profile

eBay, Inc operates as a commerce company. The company platforms include online marketplace and its localized counterparts, including off-platform businesses in South Korea, Japan, and Turkey, as well as eBay’s suite of mobile apps. The company technologies and services are designed to give buyers choice and a breadth of relevant inventory and to enable sellers worldwide to organize and offer their inventory for sale, virtually anytime and anywhere.

