ProShare Advisors LLC Sells 4,253 Shares of IDEXX Laboratories, Inc. (NASDAQ:IDXX)

ProShare Advisors LLC decreased its position in shares of IDEXX Laboratories, Inc. (NASDAQ:IDXX) by 4.2% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 97,904 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,253 shares during the quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC owned about 0.12% of IDEXX Laboratories worth $61,832,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in IDXX. Russell Investments Group Ltd. boosted its stake in IDEXX Laboratories by 73.7% during the 1st quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 31,373 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,165,000 after acquiring an additional 13,309 shares during the last quarter. Synovus Financial Corp lifted its stake in IDEXX Laboratories by 7.1% in the first quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 9,580 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,688,000 after buying an additional 632 shares in the last quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in IDEXX Laboratories by 6.0% in the first quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 460 shares of the company’s stock valued at $223,000 after buying an additional 26 shares in the last quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas lifted its stake in IDEXX Laboratories by 1.4% in the first quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 34,381 shares of the company’s stock valued at $16,823,000 after buying an additional 490 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Acadian Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in IDEXX Laboratories by 773.6% in the first quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 83,590 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,903,000 after buying an additional 74,021 shares in the last quarter. 84.70% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on IDXX shares. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price target on shares of IDEXX Laboratories from $735.00 to $770.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, August 13th. Barclays lifted their price target on shares of IDEXX Laboratories from $616.00 to $750.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, August 2nd. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price objective on shares of IDEXX Laboratories from $550.00 to $610.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 3rd. Finally, Guggenheim downgraded shares of IDEXX Laboratories from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, July 12th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $643.80.

In other IDEXX Laboratories news, SVP Kathy V. Turner sold 276 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $678.00, for a total value of $187,128.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link . Also, SVP Giovani Twigge sold 11,421 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $700.35, for a total transaction of $7,998,697.35. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 26,886 shares of company stock worth $18,646,894. 2.06% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

IDXX traded up $2.20 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $617.00. 24,472 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 410,337. The stock has a market cap of $52.49 billion, a P/E ratio of 73.28, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.10 and a beta of 0.92. IDEXX Laboratories, Inc. has a twelve month low of $383.12 and a twelve month high of $706.95. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $672.27 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $603.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.04, a quick ratio of 1.17 and a current ratio of 1.54.

IDEXX Laboratories (NASDAQ:IDXX) last issued its earnings results on Friday, July 30th. The company reported $2.34 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.01 by $0.33. The business had revenue of $826.14 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $794.64 million. IDEXX Laboratories had a net margin of 23.89% and a return on equity of 115.28%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 29.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.72 earnings per share. Equities research analysts predict that IDEXX Laboratories, Inc. will post 8.35 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About IDEXX Laboratories

IDEXX Laboratories, Inc engages in the development, manufacture, and distribution of products and services for the animal veterinary, livestock and poultry, dairy and water testing markets. It operates through the following segments: CAG, Water, LPD, and Other. The CAG segment develops, designs, manufactures, and distributes products and performs services for veterinarians and the biomedical analytics market, primarily related to diagnostics and information management.

