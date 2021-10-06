ProShare Advisors LLC Sells 46,639 Shares of Fiserv, Inc. (NASDAQ:FISV)

ProShare Advisors LLC decreased its position in shares of Fiserv, Inc. (NASDAQ:FISV) by 6.2% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 705,954 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 46,639 shares during the quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC owned 0.11% of Fiserv worth $75,459,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of FISV. Fairbanks Capital Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Fiserv by 2.4% in the 2nd quarter. Fairbanks Capital Management Inc. now owns 14,355 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,534,000 after purchasing an additional 330 shares in the last quarter. Trexquant Investment LP bought a new position in Fiserv in the 2nd quarter worth about $4,287,000. Copperwynd Financial LLC boosted its stake in Fiserv by 1.7% in the 2nd quarter. Copperwynd Financial LLC now owns 5,794 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $619,000 after purchasing an additional 98 shares during the period. Goelzer Investment Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Fiserv by 110.8% during the 2nd quarter. Goelzer Investment Management Inc. now owns 37,001 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $3,955,000 after acquiring an additional 19,452 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Stokes Family Office LLC lifted its position in Fiserv by 7.9% in the 2nd quarter. Stokes Family Office LLC now owns 6,418 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $686,000 after buying an additional 472 shares during the last quarter. 89.87% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Fiserv alerts:

In other news, insider Byron C. Vielehr sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $109.63, for a total transaction of $1,096,300.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, COO Guy Chiarello sold 40,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $117.71, for a total transaction of $4,708,400.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 70,000 shares of company stock worth $8,157,500. 1.60% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on FISV. TheStreet raised Fiserv from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Friday, September 3rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on Fiserv from $142.00 to $145.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 17th. Rosenblatt Securities upped their price target on Fiserv from $150.00 to $153.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 28th. BNP Paribas upgraded Fiserv from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $116.00 price target for the company in a research report on Tuesday, August 10th. Finally, William Blair started coverage on Fiserv in a research note on Thursday, September 30th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $131.89.

NASDAQ FISV traded up $0.56 on Wednesday, hitting $108.58. The stock had a trading volume of 107,536 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,333,195. The company’s 50-day moving average is $112.45 and its two-hundred day moving average is $114.45. The stock has a market cap of $71.90 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 63.70, a P/E/G ratio of 1.31 and a beta of 0.89. Fiserv, Inc. has a one year low of $92.81 and a one year high of $127.34. The company has a quick ratio of 1.03, a current ratio of 1.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63.

Fiserv (NASDAQ:FISV) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 27th. The business services provider reported $1.37 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.28 by $0.09. Fiserv had a net margin of 7.37% and a return on equity of 10.48%. The business had revenue of $4.05 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.93 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.93 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 16.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Fiserv, Inc. will post 5.56 earnings per share for the current year.

Fiserv Profile

Fiserv, Inc engages in the provision of financial services technology. It operates through the following segments: Merchant Acceptance; Financial Technology; Payments and Network. The Merchant Acceptance segment provides commerce enabling solutions and serves merchants of all sizes around the world. The Financial Technology segment provides financial institutions with financial institutions with the technology solutions need to run operations including products and services that enable financial institutions to process customer deposit and loan accounts.

Recommended Story: What are trading strategies for the 52-week high/low?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FISV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Fiserv, Inc. (NASDAQ:FISV).

Receive News & Ratings for Fiserv Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fiserv and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.