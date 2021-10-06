ProShare Advisors LLC Sells 48,118 Shares of Activision Blizzard, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATVI)

ProShare Advisors LLC cut its stake in shares of Activision Blizzard, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATVI) by 5.2% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 868,952 shares of the company’s stock after selling 48,118 shares during the period. ProShare Advisors LLC owned about 0.11% of Activision Blizzard worth $82,933,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Burleson & Company LLC bought a new position in Activision Blizzard during the 1st quarter valued at $25,000. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. bought a new position in Activision Blizzard during the 2nd quarter valued at $25,000. Pflug Koory LLC bought a new stake in shares of Activision Blizzard during the 2nd quarter worth $29,000. KB Financial Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Activision Blizzard during the 1st quarter worth $30,000. Finally, Standard Family Office LLC raised its stake in shares of Activision Blizzard by 833.3% during the 1st quarter. Standard Family Office LLC now owns 336 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.19% of the company’s stock.

Get Activision Blizzard alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ ATVI traded up $0.42 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $77.22. 389,328 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 6,640,837. Activision Blizzard, Inc. has a 12-month low of $71.19 and a 12-month high of $104.53. The company has a current ratio of 4.83, a quick ratio of 4.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22. The company has a market cap of $60.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.24, a PEG ratio of 1.48 and a beta of 0.59. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $80.38 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $89.20.

Activision Blizzard (NASDAQ:ATVI) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 2nd. The company reported $0.91 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.76 by $0.15. Activision Blizzard had a return on equity of 17.05% and a net margin of 29.17%. The company had revenue of $1.92 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.89 billion. Equities analysts expect that Activision Blizzard, Inc. will post 3.47 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of research firms have recently commented on ATVI. Wedbush reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $125.00 target price on shares of Activision Blizzard in a research note on Wednesday, July 28th. Berenberg Bank lifted their target price on Activision Blizzard from $105.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 13th. Zacks Investment Research cut Activision Blizzard from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating and set a $78.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, July 21st. Raymond James lowered their price objective on Activision Blizzard from $120.00 to $110.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, August 4th. Finally, Moffett Nathanson initiated coverage on Activision Blizzard in a research note on Thursday, June 24th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $124.00 price objective on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and twenty have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $111.91.

In other news, Director Peter J. Nolan bought 3,950 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 9th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $81.93 per share, with a total value of $323,623.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. 0.77% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Activision Blizzard Profile

Activision Blizzard, Inc engages in the development and publication of interactive entertainment. It operates through the following segments: Activision Publishing, Blizzard Entertainment and King Digital Entertainment. The Activision Publishing segment develops and publishes interactive software products and entertainment content, particularly for the console platform.

Featured Article: What is a Fiduciary?

Receive News & Ratings for Activision Blizzard Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Activision Blizzard and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.