ProShare Advisors LLC Sells 53,182 Shares of PPG Industries, Inc. (NYSE:PPG)

ProShare Advisors LLC cut its holdings in PPG Industries, Inc. (NYSE:PPG) by 6.2% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 803,834 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after selling 53,182 shares during the quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC owned approximately 0.34% of PPG Industries worth $136,467,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Mather Group LLC. purchased a new stake in shares of PPG Industries in the 2nd quarter worth about $222,000. Stokes Family Office LLC purchased a new stake in shares of PPG Industries in the 2nd quarter worth about $300,000. Profund Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of PPG Industries by 32.7% in the 2nd quarter. Profund Advisors LLC now owns 9,882 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $1,678,000 after buying an additional 2,434 shares during the period. Private Advisor Group LLC grew its position in shares of PPG Industries by 21.8% in the 2nd quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 15,226 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $2,585,000 after buying an additional 2,723 shares during the period. Finally, AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of PPG Industries by 17.2% in the 2nd quarter. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC now owns 15,404 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $2,615,000 after buying an additional 2,261 shares during the period. 78.88% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get PPG Industries alerts:

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Susquehanna Bancshares raised shares of PPG Industries from a “neutral” rating to a “positive” rating and set a $163.36 target price on the stock in a research report on Monday, July 26th. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price objective on shares of PPG Industries from $187.00 to $180.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, September 8th. Citigroup downgraded shares of PPG Industries from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price objective for the company from $181.00 to $163.00 in a research report on Thursday, September 9th. Susquehanna raised shares of PPG Industries from a “neutral” rating to a “positive” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $115.00 to $190.00 in a research report on Monday, July 26th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets cut their price objective on shares of PPG Industries from $197.00 to $189.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, July 21st. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $173.58.

Shares of NYSE:PPG traded up $0.88 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $146.73. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 80,640 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,300,790. The company has a 50-day moving average of $157.25 and a 200-day moving average of $164.60. PPG Industries, Inc. has a 12 month low of $123.52 and a 12 month high of $182.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.00, a current ratio of 1.36 and a quick ratio of 0.95. The firm has a market cap of $34.83 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.60, a P/E/G ratio of 1.00 and a beta of 1.13.

PPG Industries (NYSE:PPG) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, July 18th. The specialty chemicals company reported $1.94 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.19 by ($0.25). PPG Industries had a return on equity of 29.65% and a net margin of 9.71%. The business had revenue of $4.36 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.32 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.99 EPS. PPG Industries’s revenue for the quarter was up 44.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts anticipate that PPG Industries, Inc. will post 7.19 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 10th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, August 10th were paid a $0.59 dividend. This represents a $2.36 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.61%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, August 9th. This is a boost from PPG Industries’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.54. PPG Industries’s dividend payout ratio is 41.40%.

PPG Industries Profile

PPG Industries, Inc engages in the manufacture and distribution of coatings, specialty materials, and glass products. It operates through Performance Coatings and Industrial Coatings segments. The Performance Coatings segment comprises of the refinish, aerospace, protective and marine, and architectural coatings businesses.

See Also: Risk Tolerance and Your Investment Decisions

Receive News & Ratings for PPG Industries Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PPG Industries and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.