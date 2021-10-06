ProShare Advisors LLC Sells 8,638 Shares of Lam Research Co. (NASDAQ:LRCX)

ProShare Advisors LLC lowered its stake in shares of Lam Research Co. (NASDAQ:LRCX) by 4.7% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 176,241 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 8,638 shares during the quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC owned about 0.12% of Lam Research worth $114,680,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in LRCX. Burleson & Company LLC bought a new position in Lam Research during the first quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Capital Analysts LLC bought a new position in Lam Research in the first quarter worth approximately $32,000. Evoke Wealth LLC increased its stake in shares of Lam Research by 150.0% in the first quarter. Evoke Wealth LLC now owns 60 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 36 shares in the last quarter. Gemmer Asset Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Lam Research by 39.0% in the second quarter. Gemmer Asset Management LLC now owns 57 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 16 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Harbour Investments Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Lam Research in the first quarter worth $38,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.32% of the company’s stock.

In other news, CEO Timothy Archer sold 4,464 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $600.00, for a total transaction of $2,678,400.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, SVP Scott Gerald Meikle sold 500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $603.79, for a total transaction of $301,895.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.34% of the company’s stock.

LRCX has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Mizuho raised their target price on shares of Lam Research from $705.00 to $725.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 29th. BNP Paribas cut shares of Lam Research from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $640.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, September 7th. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price objective on shares of Lam Research from $690.00 to $660.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, July 29th. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Lam Research in a research note on Thursday, July 29th. Finally, Susquehanna cut shares of Lam Research from a “positive” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from $750.00 to $690.00 in a research note on Tuesday, September 14th. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Lam Research presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $702.83.

NASDAQ:LRCX traded down $4.63 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $551.27. 76,031 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,440,161. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $602.48 and a 200 day simple moving average of $615.64. Lam Research Co. has a fifty-two week low of $333.31 and a fifty-two week high of $673.80. The company has a current ratio of 3.30, a quick ratio of 2.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83. The company has a market capitalization of $78.25 billion, a PE ratio of 20.48, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.05 and a beta of 1.24.

Lam Research (NASDAQ:LRCX) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The semiconductor company reported $8.09 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $7.53 by $0.56. Lam Research had a net margin of 26.72% and a return on equity of 70.92%. The firm had revenue of $4.15 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $4.78 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Lam Research Co. will post 33.45 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, October 13th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, September 28th will be paid a $1.50 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, September 27th. This is a positive change from Lam Research’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.30. This represents a $6.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.09%. Lam Research’s payout ratio is currently 22.03%.

Lam Research Corp. engages in manufacturing and servicing of wafer processing semiconductor manufacturing equipment. It operates through the following geographical segments: the United States, China, Europe, Japan, Korea, Southeast Asia, and Taiwan. It offers thin film deposition, plasma etch, photoresist strip, and wafer cleaning.

