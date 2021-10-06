ProShare Advisors LLC Sells 9,111 Shares of Moderna, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRNA)

ProShare Advisors LLC decreased its position in Moderna, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRNA) by 2.0% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 456,729 shares of the company’s stock after selling 9,111 shares during the quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC owned approximately 0.11% of Moderna worth $107,322,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. State of Wisconsin Investment Board raised its position in shares of Moderna by 11.6% in the second quarter. State of Wisconsin Investment Board now owns 159,366 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,448,000 after purchasing an additional 16,571 shares during the period. Shell Asset Management Co. increased its position in Moderna by 96.3% during the second quarter. Shell Asset Management Co. now owns 13,866 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,258,000 after acquiring an additional 6,803 shares during the period. Natixis Advisors L.P. bought a new position in Moderna during the second quarter worth $52,529,000. Maryland State Retirement & Pension System increased its position in Moderna by 17.0% during the second quarter. Maryland State Retirement & Pension System now owns 25,561 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,964,000 after acquiring an additional 3,709 shares during the period. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers increased its position in Moderna by 8.4% during the second quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 346,291 shares of the company’s stock worth $81,371,000 after acquiring an additional 26,740 shares during the period. 55.89% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other news, insider Juan Andres sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $230.71, for a total value of $1,153,550.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Stephane Bancel sold 9,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $237.22, for a total value of $2,134,980.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 6,215,868 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,474,528,206.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 349,000 shares of company stock valued at $131,373,540 over the last three months. Company insiders own 19.40% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Moderna stock traded down $30.40 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $301.71. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 563,311 shares, compared to its average volume of 13,650,327. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $401.59 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $265.45. The company has a current ratio of 1.24, a quick ratio of 1.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05. Moderna, Inc. has a one year low of $65.49 and a one year high of $497.49. The stock has a market capitalization of $121.78 billion, a P/E ratio of 38.64, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.40 and a beta of 1.50.

Moderna (NASDAQ:MRNA) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The company reported $6.46 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $6.01 by $0.45. The business had revenue of $4.35 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.23 billion. Moderna had a return on equity of 88.13% and a net margin of 49.79%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 6457.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted ($0.31) earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Moderna, Inc. will post 29.13 EPS for the current fiscal year.

MRNA has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Moderna from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $330.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Monday, July 19th. TheStreet downgraded shares of Moderna from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Friday, June 11th. SVB Leerink reiterated a “sell” rating on shares of Moderna in a research note on Sunday, September 12th. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their target price on shares of Moderna from $170.00 to $250.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 15th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Chardan Capital restated a “buy” rating on shares of Moderna in a research note on Wednesday, July 7th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $205.21.

Moderna, Inc engages in the development of transformative medicines based on messenger ribonucleic acid (mRNA). Its product pipeline includes the following modalities: prophylactic vaccines, cancer vaccines, intratumoral immuno-oncology, localized regenerative therapeutics, systemic secreted therapeutics, and systemic intracellular therapeutics.

