ProShare Advisors LLC Trims Position in Illumina, Inc. (NASDAQ:ILMN)

ProShare Advisors LLC decreased its position in shares of Illumina, Inc. (NASDAQ:ILMN) by 0.9% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 187,209 shares of the life sciences company’s stock after selling 1,794 shares during the period. ProShare Advisors LLC owned 0.13% of Illumina worth $88,589,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Douglass Winthrop Advisors LLC raised its stake in Illumina by 1.7% during the second quarter. Douglass Winthrop Advisors LLC now owns 1,508 shares of the life sciences company’s stock worth $714,000 after purchasing an additional 25 shares during the period. Clarius Group LLC raised its stake in Illumina by 2.4% during the second quarter. Clarius Group LLC now owns 1,068 shares of the life sciences company’s stock worth $505,000 after purchasing an additional 25 shares during the period. Sandy Spring Bank raised its stake in Illumina by 36.2% during the second quarter. Sandy Spring Bank now owns 94 shares of the life sciences company’s stock worth $45,000 after purchasing an additional 25 shares during the period. Credit Agricole S A raised its stake in shares of Illumina by 18.6% in the 2nd quarter. Credit Agricole S A now owns 166 shares of the life sciences company’s stock valued at $78,000 after acquiring an additional 26 shares during the period. Finally, TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. raised its stake in shares of Illumina by 40.3% in the 2nd quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 94 shares of the life sciences company’s stock valued at $44,000 after acquiring an additional 27 shares during the period. 88.56% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on the stock. Canaccord Genuity raised their target price on shares of Illumina from $515.00 to $555.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, August 9th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Illumina from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $504.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, June 30th. Robert W. Baird reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Illumina in a report on Sunday, August 22nd. SVB Leerink lowered shares of Illumina from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $425.00 price target for the company. in a report on Thursday, August 19th. Finally, Barclays raised their price target on shares of Illumina from $355.00 to $365.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Friday, August 6th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $432.83.

Shares of Illumina stock traded up $4.93 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $392.91. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 41,011 shares, compared to its average volume of 914,454. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $467.73 and its 200 day simple moving average is $439.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a quick ratio of 5.64 and a current ratio of 6.08. Illumina, Inc. has a one year low of $288.01 and a one year high of $555.77. The stock has a market cap of $57.64 billion, a P/E ratio of 74.30, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.24 and a beta of 0.91.

Illumina (NASDAQ:ILMN) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The life sciences company reported $1.87 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.36 by $0.51. The company had revenue of $1.13 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.01 billion. Illumina had a net margin of 19.36% and a return on equity of 18.12%. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.62 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Illumina, Inc. will post 6.48 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, SVP Susan H. Tousi sold 100 shares of Illumina stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $418.04, for a total value of $41,804.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, SVP Susan H. Tousi sold 300 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $486.41, for a total transaction of $145,923.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 42,743 shares in the company, valued at $20,790,622.63. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 2,642 shares of company stock worth $1,268,895. 0.23% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Illumina, Inc engages in the development, manufacturing, and marketing of life science tools and integrated systems for large-scale analysis of genetic variation and function. It operates through Core Illumina segment, which serves customers in the research, clinical and applied markets, and enable the adoption of a variety of genomic solutions.

