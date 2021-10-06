ProShare Advisors LLC Trims Stock Position in ASML Holding (NASDAQ:ASML)

ProShare Advisors LLC cut its stake in shares of ASML Holding (NASDAQ:ASML) by 5.4% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 74,448 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 4,272 shares during the period. ProShare Advisors LLC’s holdings in ASML were worth $51,432,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the business. WCM Investment Management LLC raised its stake in ASML by 2.1% during the 1st quarter. WCM Investment Management LLC now owns 4,491,457 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $2,772,846,000 after acquiring an additional 92,630 shares during the last quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of ASML by 2.3% in the 2nd quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 4,053,363 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $2,800,226,000 after acquiring an additional 92,657 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its holdings in shares of ASML by 0.5% in the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 2,605,518 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,799,997,000 after acquiring an additional 13,981 shares during the period. Clearbridge Investments LLC grew its holdings in shares of ASML by 0.4% in the 1st quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 1,446,808 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $893,202,000 after acquiring an additional 6,316 shares during the period. Finally, Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in shares of ASML by 209.4% in the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,347,174 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $831,692,000 after acquiring an additional 911,709 shares during the period. 18.18% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of ASML stock traded down $2.07 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $730.80. 42,491 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 867,305. ASML Holding has a 52-week low of $357.38 and a 52-week high of $895.93. The firm has a market capitalization of $299.47 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 53.12, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.60 and a beta of 1.05. The company has a fifty day moving average of $813.35 and a 200-day moving average of $714.57. The company has a current ratio of 1.91, a quick ratio of 1.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38.

ASML (NASDAQ:ASML) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, July 20th. The semiconductor company reported $3.04 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.93 by $0.11. The business had revenue of $4.02 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.12 billion. ASML had a return on equity of 36.29% and a net margin of 28.82%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 20.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.79 EPS. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that ASML Holding will post 16.04 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Barclays restated an “overweight” rating on shares of ASML in a report on Thursday, July 22nd. Bank of America reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $966.00 target price on shares of ASML in a report on Wednesday, September 29th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated an “overweight” rating on shares of ASML in a report on Tuesday, September 7th. Citigroup reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of ASML in a report on Thursday, July 22nd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on ASML from $800.00 to $975.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 8th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $801.33.

ASML Company Profile

ASML Holding NV engages in the development, production, marketing, sale and servicing of advanced semiconductor equipment, consisting of lithography related systems. It mainly caters the makers of memory chips and logic chips. The company was founded on April 1, 1984 and is headquartered in Veldhoven, the Netherlands.

