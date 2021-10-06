ProShare Advisors LLC Trims Stock Position in Monster Beverage Co. (NASDAQ:MNST)

ProShare Advisors LLC cut its stake in shares of Monster Beverage Co. (NASDAQ:MNST) by 6.5% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 549,447 shares of the company’s stock after selling 38,332 shares during the period. ProShare Advisors LLC owned approximately 0.10% of Monster Beverage worth $50,192,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the business. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its stake in Monster Beverage by 11.5% during the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 10,107,934 shares of the company’s stock valued at $923,362,000 after acquiring an additional 1,043,337 shares during the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC raised its stake in Monster Beverage by 16.9% during the 1st quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 8,661,701 shares of the company’s stock valued at $788,994,000 after acquiring an additional 1,252,166 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its stake in Monster Beverage by 0.8% during the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 6,398,964 shares of the company’s stock valued at $581,600,000 after acquiring an additional 52,804 shares during the last quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC raised its stake in Monster Beverage by 0.8% during the 1st quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 4,695,065 shares of the company’s stock valued at $427,672,000 after acquiring an additional 35,243 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Franklin Resources Inc. raised its stake in Monster Beverage by 3.0% during the 1st quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 4,591,657 shares of the company’s stock valued at $418,254,000 after acquiring an additional 134,443 shares during the last quarter. 63.24% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of MNST traded up $0.55 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $90.10. The stock had a trading volume of 47,411 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,921,905. The firm has a market cap of $47.65 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.08, a P/E/G ratio of 2.48 and a beta of 1.11. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $95.09 and its 200 day simple moving average is $93.84. Monster Beverage Co. has a 12-month low of $75.45 and a 12-month high of $99.89.

Monster Beverage (NASDAQ:MNST) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The company reported $0.75 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.67 by $0.08. The business had revenue of $1.46 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.38 billion. Monster Beverage had a return on equity of 25.97% and a net margin of 29.88%. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Monster Beverage Co. will post 2.62 EPS for the current year.

Several research firms have commented on MNST. Citigroup upgraded Monster Beverage from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $97.00 to $110.00 in a research report on Friday, July 23rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their target price on Monster Beverage from $105.00 to $108.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 30th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $107.00 target price on shares of Monster Beverage in a research report on Friday, July 16th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $103.53.

In related news, insider Emelie Tirre sold 42,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, August 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $98.24, for a total value of $4,126,080.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. 10.40% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Monster Beverage Profile

Monster Beverage Corp. is a holding company, which engages in the development, marketing, sale, and distribution of energy drink beverages and concentrates. It operates through the following segments: Monster Energy Drinks, Strategic Brands, and Other. The Monster Energy Drinks segment sells ready-to-drink packaged energy drinks to bottlers and full service beverage distributors.

