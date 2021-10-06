ProShares UltraPro QQQ (NASDAQ:TQQQ) Shares Gap Down to $123.62

ProShares UltraPro QQQ (NASDAQ:TQQQ)’s share price gapped down prior to trading on Wednesday . The stock had previously closed at $123.62, but opened at $118.39. ProShares UltraPro QQQ shares last traded at $123.38, with a volume of 1,961,921 shares traded.

The stock’s 50-day moving average is $139.01 and its two-hundred day moving average is $119.09.

Get ProShares UltraPro QQQ alerts:

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. OLD Mission Capital LLC bought a new position in ProShares UltraPro QQQ in the 3rd quarter worth about $1,728,000. First Horizon Corp grew its stake in ProShares UltraPro QQQ by 63.2% in the 1st quarter. First Horizon Corp now owns 1,851 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $168,000 after acquiring an additional 717 shares in the last quarter. US Bancorp DE bought a new position in ProShares UltraPro QQQ in the 2nd quarter worth about $135,000. Annapolis Financial Services LLC grew its stake in ProShares UltraPro QQQ by 50.0% in the 2nd quarter. Annapolis Financial Services LLC now owns 300 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $37,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its stake in ProShares UltraPro QQQ by 376.7% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 67,880 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $6,195,000 after acquiring an additional 53,640 shares in the last quarter.

Proshares UltraPro QQQ ETF (the Fund) seeks daily investment results, before fees and expenses that correspond to triple (300%) the daily performance of the NASDAQ-100 Index (the Index). The Fund invests in equity securities, derivatives, such as futures contracts, swap agreements, and money market instruments.

See Also: What is basic economics?

Receive News & Ratings for ProShares UltraPro QQQ Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ProShares UltraPro QQQ and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.