ProximaX Price Reaches $0.0011 (XPX)

ProximaX (CURRENCY:XPX) traded 2.4% higher against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 14:00 PM E.T. on October 6th. ProximaX has a market cap of $6.51 million and approximately $121,183.00 worth of ProximaX was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One ProximaX coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0011 or 0.00000002 BTC on major exchanges. In the last seven days, ProximaX has traded up 15.2% against the US dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001824 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.09 or 0.00001985 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $32.25 or 0.00058822 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $55.40 or 0.00101050 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded 23.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 4.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $72.64 or 0.00132494 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded up 9.1% against the dollar and now trades at $54,736.22 or 0.99834031 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 6.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3,552.08 or 0.06478681 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded up 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

eCash (XEC) traded 1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000000 BTC.

About ProximaX

ProximaX’s total supply is 9,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 6,097,456,550 coins. ProximaX’s official Twitter account is @ProximaXio and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for ProximaX is https://reddit.com/r/ProximaXOfficial and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . ProximaX’s official website is proximax.io

According to CryptoCompare, “ProximaX is a cryptocurrency payment platform. It was developed as an extension of the Blockchain and Distributed Ledger Technology (DLT) with utility services and protocols. ProximaX provides the users with crypto storage features as well as a P2P (Peer to Peer) multimedia streaming and messaging service. The ProximaX token (XPX) is a Nem-based algorithm cryptocurrency. It will be the currency used to access the platform available goods and services. “

Buying and Selling ProximaX

